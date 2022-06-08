KENNYA “Yaya” CORDNER, the 2022 top-scorer in the Turkish Super Liga, and Canada-born defensive standout Arin King, have both been included in Trinidad and Tobago’s women footballers provisional squad of 40, for the 2022 CONCACAF W Championship, set for for July 4-18, in the United States.
Both Cordner and King were key members of T&T’s women’s team which missed out on a place at the 2015 FIFA Women’s World Cup when losing an inter-continental playoff 1-0 on aggregate to Ecuador, in 2014.
Women’s head coach Kenwyne Jones has gone with a combination of local and oversea-based college players. He has included most of the players he has worked with since being appointed women’s national coach last November, following a period as interim coach.
King, 31, has 30 senior national caps for T&T but has not featured much in recent years. Meanwhile, Cordner has not played for the national team this year. By recalling Cordner, Jones has given himself the option of including her in his final squad.
The final 23-player rosters for all participating teams will be confirmed prior to the start of the tournament and changes will only be allowed in the event of force majeure or injury up until 24 hours before each team’s first match.
Tobago-born Cordner, 33, topped all scorers in the Turkish League with 34 goals in 25 matches before her club season ended last Sunday when Fenebache was knocked out at the semi-final stage of the playoff to decide the 2022 champions.
Over the years, Cordner has had issues with some national team coaches and declined selection in Trinidad and Tobago’s final group match of the 2018 CONCACAF Women’s Championship under Shawn Cooper. Cordner played four friendly internationals under Jones last year, but has not featured since her good friend and former captain Maylee Attin-Johnson was dropped.
Jones’ explanation then suggested the player opted to withhold her services. “Nothing was done to Miss Cordner,” said Jones. “We do wish her well and hope she has all success in the future, but we have to continue.”
The tournament’s group stage will kick off on July 4 and will run through July 11. At the end of round-robin play, the top two teams from each group will move on to the semi-finals and in doing so, qualify directly to the 2023 Women’s World Cup (four teams). Meanwhile, the third placed teams in each group will qualify for a 2023 Intercontinental playoff (two teams).
The semi-finals on July 14, and the final and third-place matches on July 18, will be played in a single elimination format, with the champion qualifying for both the 2024 Paris Olympics and the inaugural CONCACAF Women’s Gold Cup, to be held in 2024.
The runners-up and third-place teams will also square off in a CONCACAF Olympic play-in series, scheduled for September 2023. The winner of that play-in series will also qualify for the 2024 Paris Olympics and the 2024 CONCACAF Women’s Gold Cup.
PROVISIONAL SQUAD: Kimika Forbes, Karyn Forbes, Chelsi Jadoo, Shani Nakhid, Rhea Belgrave. Shaunalee Govia, Cecily Stoute, Liana Hinds, Victoria Swift, Amaya Ellis, Asha James, Raenah Campbell, Lauryn Hutchinson, Chelcy Ralph, Brianna Austin, Kedie Johnson, Cayla McFarlane, Maya Matouk, Maria-Frances Serrant, Sarah De Gannes, Tenesha Palmer, Klil Keshwar, Abigail Moos, Chrissy Mitchell, Dennecia Prince, Jada Knote, Jolie St Louis, Kaydeen Jack, Kayla Waldron, Arin King, Akyla Walcott, Abisha Guy, Aaliyah Trim, Kennya Cordner, Makida Herbert, Meyah Romeo, Zoe Swift, Tori Paul, Malaika Dedie, Naomie Guerra.