Coveted treble

Manchester City ended a sensational season by beating Inter Milan 1-0 to win the Champions League for the first time and complete the treble on a Saturday evening of frayed nerves.
Spanish midfielder Rodri’s 68th-minute goal settled a cagey game which a far-from-fluent City dominated without ever looking comfortable against the three-times winners from Italy at the Ataturk Stadium.
Inter almost levelled at the death when a point-blank header by substitute Romelu Lukaku was saved by Ederson.
But City, who lost in the final two years ago against Chelsea, would not be denied.
“Emotional. A dream come true. All these guys around here waited I don’t know how many years. They deserve, we deserve,” Rodri said.
In being crowned champions of Europe, they matched the treble achieved by Manchester United in 1999 of lifting the Premier League, FA Cup and Champions League crowns.
City manager Pep Guardiola has now won the Champions League three times and took his trophy count with City to 12.
It was far from a fluent City performance, however, against a tireless Inter side who looked capable of causing a shock.
City were stifled in the first half and their fans were reduced to near silence at times as the nerves became frayed.
With Kevin de Bruyne off injured, City struggled to create chances and were wobbly at the back but in the end the ever-reliable Rodri came to the rescue.
For once Inter could not close down the spaces and Bernardo Silva’s cutback was swept home by the Spaniard.
Even then, City were forced to go to the wire at the end of a long season with Lautaro Martinez hitting the bar for Inter and Lukaku denied by s superb Ederson save at the death.
NEAR-MISSES
In finally guiding Manchester City to the European crown they so cherished after a few gut-wrenching near misses since Sheikh Mansour bought the club in 2008, Guardiola became the first manager to achieve two trebles in European football, having done the Spanish equivalent with Barcelona in 2009.
He has won 12 trophies with City since taking charge in 2016 and with the Champions League jinx broken, any sense of inferiority City may have suffered to the established European royalty of Real Madrid, Bayern Munich and Liverpool has gone.
City still must defend themselves against more than 100 alleged breaches of Premier League financial regulations dating back to 2009, but that is for another day.
On Saturday alongside the Bosphorous, that was the last thing City’s joyous fans cared about as they celebrated the club’s first European trophy since the now defunct European Cup Winners’ Cup in 1969–70.
Guardiola’s side fluffed their lines in Porto two years ago when losing to Chelsea in the Champions League final -- a defeat partially blamed on Guardiola’s tactics.
This time he and his players delivered, although it was far from straightforward against the wily Italian side.
Factbox: Trophies won by Pep Guardiola
Pep Guardiola won his 35th trophy as a manager after Manchester City beat Inter Milan 1-0 in the Champions League final on Saturday.
The following are the trophies the 52-year-old Spaniard won with Barcelona, Bayern Munich and City:
Barcelona (14 trophies between
2008 and 2012)
* LaLiga: 2008–09, 2009–10, 2010–11
* Champions League: 2008–09, 2010–11
* Copa del Rey: 2008–09, 2011–12
* Spanish Supercup: 2009, 2010, 2011
* UEFA Super Cup: 2009, 2011
* FIFA Club World Cup: 2009, 2011
Bayern Munich (7 trophies from 2013 to 2016)
* Bundesliga: 2013–14, 2014–15, 2015–16
* DFB Pokal: 2013–14, 2015–16
* UEFA Super Cup: 2013
* FIFA Club World Cup: 2013
Manchester City (14 trophies
since 2016)
* Premier League: 2017–18, 2018–19, 2020–21, 2021–22, 2022–23
* FA Cup: 2018–19, 2022–23
* Champions League: 2022-23
* League Cup: 2017–18, 2018–19, 2019–20, 2020–21
* Community Shield: 2018, 2019
* Guardiola became only the second manager to win the treble of Premier League, FA Cup and Champions League trophies after Alex Ferguson with Manchester United (1998-99).
* The treble with City is the second of Guardiola’s career after his Barcelona side won LaLiga, the Copa del Rey and the Champions League in his debut season (2008-09).
* Guardiola became only the fourth manager to win the European Cup at least three times after Carlo Ancelotti (four titles - two each with AC Milan and Real Madrid), Bob Paisley (Liverpool) and Zinedine Zidane (Real Madrid).
Manager wins years won
Carlo Ancelotti 4 2003, 2007, 2014, 2022
Bob Paisley 3 1977, 1978, 1981
Zinedine Zidane 3 2016, 2017, 2018
Pep Guardiola 3 2009, 2011, 2023
Factbox: List of European Cup winners
List of European Cup/Champions League winners since the competition began in 1955-56:
Date Venue Winners Runners-up
1956 Paris Real Madrid 4 Stade Reims 3
1957 Madrid Real Madrid 2 Fiorentina 0
1958 Brussels Real Madrid 3 AC Milan 2*
1959 Stuttgart Real Madrid 2 Stade Reims 0
1960 Glasgow Real Madrid 7 Eintracht Frankfurt 3
1961 Berne Benfica 3 Barcelona 2
1962 Amsterdam Benfica 5 Real Madrid 3
1963 London AC Milan 2 Benfica 1
1964 Vienna Inter Milan 3 Real Madrid 1
1965 Milan Inter Milan 1 Benfica 0
1966 Brussels Real Madrid 2 Partizan Belgrade 1
1967 Lisbon Celtic 2 Inter Milan 1
1968 London Manchester United 4 Benfica 1*
1969 Madrid AC Milan 4 Ajax Amsterdam 1
1970 Milan Feyenoord 2 Celtic 1*
1971 London Ajax Amsterdam 2 Panathinaikos 0
1972 Rotterdam Ajax Amsterdam 2 Inter Milan 0
1973 Belgrade Ajax Amsterdam 1 Juventus 0
1974 Brussels Bayern Munich 4 Atletico Madrid 0
(in replay after 1-1 draw)
1975 Paris Bayern Munich 2 Leeds United 0
1976 Glasgow Bayern Munich 1 St Etienne 0
1977 Rome Liverpool 3 B Moenchengladbach 1
1978 London Liverpool 1 Club Bruges 0
1979 Munich Nottingham Forest 1 Malmo FF 0
1980 Madrid Nottingham Forest 1 Hamburg SV 0
1981 Paris Liverpool 1 Real Madrid 0
1982 Rotterdam Aston Villa 1 Bayern Munich 0
1983 Athens Hamburg SV 1 Juventus 0
1984 Rome Liverpool 1 AS Roma 1
(Liverpool won 4-2 on penalties)
1985 Brussels Juventus 1 Liverpool 0
1986 Seville Steaua Bucharest 0 Barcelona 0
(Steaua won 2-0 on penalties)
1987 Vienna Porto 2 Bayern Munich 1
1988 Stuttgart PSV Eindhoven 0 Benfica 0
(PSV won 6-5 on penalties)
1989 Barcelona AC Milan 4 Steaua Bucharest 0
1990 Vienna AC Milan 1 Benfica 0
1991 Bari Red Star Belgrade 0 Olympique Marseille 0
(Red Star won 5-3 on penalties)
1992 London Barcelona 1 Sampdoria 0*
1993 Munich Olympique Marseille 1 AC Milan 0
1994 Athens AC Milan 4 Barcelona 0
1995 Vienna Ajax Amsterdam 1 AC Milan 0
1996 Rome Juventus 1 Ajax Amsterdam 1
(Juventus won 4-2 on penalties)
1997 Munich Borussia Dortmund 3 Juventus 1
1998 Amsterdam Real Madrid 1 Juventus 0
1999 Barcelona Manchester United 2 Bayern Munich 1
2000 Paris Real Madrid 3 Valencia 0
2001 Milan Bayern Munich 1 Valencia 1
(Bayern won 5-4 on penalties)
2002 Glasgow Real Madrid 2 Bayer Leverkusen 1
2003 Manchester AC Milan 0 Juventus 0
(AC Milan won 3-2 on penalties)
2004 Gelsenkirchen Porto 3 Monaco 0
2005 Istanbul Liverpool 3 AC Milan 3
(Liverpool won 3-2 on penalties)
2006 Paris Barcelona 2 Arsenal 1
2007 Athens AC Milan 2 Liverpool 1
2008 Moscow Manchester United 1 Chelsea 1
(Manchester United won 6-5 on penalties)
2009 Rome Barcelona 2 Manchester United 0
2010 Madrid Inter Milan 2 Bayern Munich 0
2011 London Barcelona 3 Manchester United 1
2012 Munich Chelsea 1 Bayern Munich 1
(Chelsea won 4-3 on penalties)
2013 London Bayern Munich 2 Borussia Dortmund 1
2014 Lisbon Real Madrid 4 Atletico Madrid 1*
2015 Berlin Barcelona 3 Juventus 1
2016 Milan Real Madrid 1 Atletico Madrid 1*
(Real Madrid won 5-3 on penalties)
2017 Cardiff Real Madrid 4 Juventus 1
2018 Kyiv Real Madrid 3 Liverpool 1
2019 Madrid Liverpool 2 Tottenham Hotspur 0
2020 Lisbon Bayern Munich 1 Paris St Germain 0
2021 Porto Chelsea 1 Manchester City 0
2022 Paris Real Madrid 1 Liverpool 0
2023 Istanbul Manchester City 1 Inter Milan 0
* Denotes after extra time
—
The following clubs have won the European Cup:
14 - Real Madrid
7 - AC Milan
6 - Bayern Munich, Liverpool
5 - Barcelona
4 - Ajax Amsterdam
3 - Manchester United, Inter Milan
2 - Benfica, Juventus, Nottingham Forest, Porto, Chelsea
1 - Celtic, Hamburg SV, Steaua Bucharest, Olympique
Marseille, Feyenoord, Aston Villa, PSV Eindhoven, Red Star
Belgrade, Borussia Dortmund, Manchester City
The European Cup became the Champions League in 1992.