HEAD COACH of the men’s senior hockey team Darren Cowie rated his team’s silver medal performance at the Central American and Caribbean (CAC) Games as “good”, as he looks ahead to the October 20 to November 5 Pan American Games in Santiago, Chile.
Team TTO lost at the final hurdle once more, getting beaten 5-1 by Mexico in Santo Domingo but automatically qualified for the Chile Games when they advanced from the semi-finals.
Just last month at the Pan American Hockey Federation (PAHF) Hockey 5s, a qualifier for the FIH World Hockey 5s in Oman in January 2024, TTO also lost in the finals on a penalty shootout after the game was tied 2-2 in regulation time.
Losing two finals after dominant displays in the round robin group stage is proving an area of worry for Cowie.
“I am definitely concerned because that is two finals where one was really close - a penalty shootout, then this (last) final where it felt like we were nowhere in the game - energy levels were low,” Cowie said. “It seemed like Mexico figured out our system and we weren’t able to counter-punch and that is concern going into Pan Ams and going into the FIH Hockey 5 World Cup: to be able to play to the end and not just rely on or be happy with qualifying.”
Cowie added that there were also mental and physical factors connected to finishing off strong when you go late and deep into a tournament.
“Having to not just last and survive but having to take your energy levels to another stratosphere; to be able to not only live with the opposition but to be able to overwhelm them and I think Mexico did that against us. They took their energy levels to another level and were able to overwhelm us in the start. We were able to get back a little but by then it was a bit too late.”
Cowie qualified the CAC outing as “good” because the team met some of their objectives, including being dominant in four of the five games they played there (even the 3-6 loss to Cuba at the group stage where they created more goal scoring opportunities but lost due to a few lapses) and not necessarily in the scorelines.
“We met some of the expectations, if I had to rank it overall, I would have to segment it where they would have different segments and aspects where we wanted to hit home,” Cowie explained. “The guys surpassed some of my expectations when it came to the mentality we went out with and the skill level they executed and some of the combo work as well.”
Cowie said while the country’s strength has always been the individual skill of its members, “we need to marry that alongside the combination play and team aspect of the game on both offence and defence, because when we are able to get into that flow and remain in that flow state of the game where the ball is always moving, everybody is getting touches; now space opens up, they have time, space and vision to create and use that individual skill.
“That is when we are the most dangerous. So I think that we see that aspect as something that is a strength but something we still need to work on,” Cowie concluded.