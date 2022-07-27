Last year’s World Championship bronze medallist Nigel Paul headlines a team of three Trinidad and Tobago boxers who are set to compete at the 2022 Commonwealth Games, in Birmingham, England, where the curtain raises with the opening ceremony today.
T&T’s contingent comprises 73 athletes and 39 officials in this year’s edition of the quadrennial games, which continues through August 8. T&T will be competing in 12 disciplines -- aquatics, athletics, basketball (3x3), beach volleyball, boxing, cycling, gymnastics, judo, netball, squash, table tennis and triathlon.
Featherweight boxers Anthony Joseph and Tianna Guy are the other two local fighters set to represent T&T along with with super-heavyweight Nigel Paul in Birmingham. Yesterday, the T&T boxing contingent, including coaches Reynold Cox and Rawlston Dopwell, met to determine first round match-ups at the competition which begins on Saturday, with round of 32 men’s featherweight action.
Joseph and Guy are much less experienced than 33-year-old Paul, and getting past the opening rounds might be considered a good showing. However, national coach Cox is confident Paul can put up a big performance, reminiscent of what he did in Turkey at the 2021 World Championships, where he became the first boxer from this country and the Caribbean to win a world medal (bronze).
“We are going for the gold,” stated coach Cox yesterday, via WhatsApp. “He has a good chance.”
Paul, though, will have competition in England’s Delicious Orie in the super-heavyweight (92kg+) division. The Moscow-born pugilist, who moved the UK as a kid and now calls the West Midlands home, won bronze at the 2022 European Championships. British star Orie, 25, has attracted comparisons with Anthony Joshua, who won Olympic gold in 2012. Having mainly fought abroad in international tournaments, Orie is fighting at home in Britain for the first time in two years and is eager to impress.
“I now have the opportunity to not only compete in England but in my hometown of Birmingham at a major competition like the Commonwealth Games, it’s something I don’t think I’ll ever really forget,” said Orie.