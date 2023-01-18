Kraigg Brathwiate

WANTS EARLY MOMENTUM: WI Test captain, Kraigg Brathwiate.

Kraigg Brathwaite wants the West Indies Test tour of southern Africa to set the tone for the rest of the year.

The Caribbean side will play two-Test rubbers in both Zimbabwe and South Africa from February into March. And speaking virtually to the media yesterday, the WI captain said: “It will be great to start off with two series wins, giving you momentum throughout the year. The next series after South Africa is the middle of the year in July against India, so obviously it’s important to make use of these four Test matches...Starting well is really important but it won’t just come like that, saying it. Actions speak louder than words.”

Brathwaite said following his team’s 2-0 sweep away against Australia in December, some conversations were had with the group.

“We know where we fell short,” he said. “We have to fight through (tough spells). If we don’t, we’re going to get bowled out...it’s as simple as that. I believe we have the skill, all the guys have the ability and it’s just to put that belief when you get on that Test stage.”

For the upcoming series against bottom-ranked Zimbabwe, Brathwaite is keen to see his batters spend more time at the crease.

“Zimbabwe will not be easy at home,” he said. “It’s not that we are just going to get runs against Zimbabwe because they are not number one in the world. We need to see some fight from the batsmen, myself included.”

One aspect of his team’s batting that Brathwaite has especial confidence in however, is his new opening partnership with Tagenarine Chanderpaul.

Brathwaite, named to the ICC Test team for 2022, was high in praise of the son of WI legend Shivnarine Chanderpaul following his debut series in Australia in which he averaged 40.00 .

“Tage was superb...quite remarkable in Australia,” Brathwaite said.

He added: “I think he’s world class. When you look at the simple leave-alone that he has...I think it’s remarkable. I know he will be a world-class Test batsman. He has the patience and as you can see, he still has the shots on some good Australian pitches. His strike rate was obviously higher than normal, so I really think he has a very bright future. He’s a very focussed guy and very determined. For sure he will make many, many West Indians proud. I have no doubt about that.”

The West Indies fast bowling department will be depleted without Jayden Seales who is in the midst of a four-month lay-off after knee surgery. However, while Brathwaite said it was “very unfortunate” to lose Gabriel, he welcomed the return to the squad of Shannon Gabriel.

“Shannon has a lot of experience,” Brathwaite noted. “He always brings that energy into the camp. Obviously he was out (with injury) the last couple matches, so it’s great to have him back. He’s a guy that puts his all into each game plus that experience he will add (to our strength) especially in Jayden’s absence.

Questioned also about the selection of 33-year-old Gabriel ahead of younger seamers like Jeremiah Louis of the Leeward Islands Hurricanes, interim head coach Andre Coley said: “The eventual decision was to go with Shannon because of that pace that he offers. We all know that a fit Shannon Gabriel offers that edge and with Jayden not being around, Shannon will offer us that bit of firepower.”

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

JUST REWARD

After months of hard work on his fitness and a bit of technical tweaking, veteran speedster Shannon Gabriel has been recalled to the West Indies Test team for next month’s tour of Zimbabwe.

And Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board (TTCB) coach Kelvin Williams believes the 34-year-old is ready for his second act.

WI U-19 women crush Indonesia

Player-of-the-Match Zaida James pummelled a second successive half-century to help West Indies women crush Indonesia women by 77 runs yesterday and log their second win of the ICC Under-19 Women’s T20 World Cup.

Brimming with confidence following her Player-of-the-Match outing against Ireland on Sunday, James extended her form into the contest at North-West University No. 1 Ground, stroking a top score of 55 (37 balls) to propel the Caribbean side to 176 for three from their 20 overs.

Extreme heat, rain impact Aussie Open schedule

Extreme heat, followed by monsoonal rain, caused significant delays during Day 2 of the Australian Open, resulting in 19 matches having to be rescheduled to today.

Play had been stop-start for much of the day at Melbourne Park, but it was eventually called off on the outside courts shortly before midnight after what was a fourth rain interruption. It left several players agonisingly short of victory.

Garcia, James named TTFA’s best

Levi Garcia is the Trinidad and Tobago Football Association’s senior men’s Player of the Year for 2022.

The TTFA made the announcement yesterday.

Attacking player Garcia is currently enjoying his best scoring season in Europe, where he plays for his Greek club, AEK Athens.