Kraigg Brathwaite wants the West Indies Test tour of southern Africa to set the tone for the rest of the year.
The Caribbean side will play two-Test rubbers in both Zimbabwe and South Africa from February into March. And speaking virtually to the media yesterday, the WI captain said: “It will be great to start off with two series wins, giving you momentum throughout the year. The next series after South Africa is the middle of the year in July against India, so obviously it’s important to make use of these four Test matches...Starting well is really important but it won’t just come like that, saying it. Actions speak louder than words.”
Brathwaite said following his team’s 2-0 sweep away against Australia in December, some conversations were had with the group.
“We know where we fell short,” he said. “We have to fight through (tough spells). If we don’t, we’re going to get bowled out...it’s as simple as that. I believe we have the skill, all the guys have the ability and it’s just to put that belief when you get on that Test stage.”
For the upcoming series against bottom-ranked Zimbabwe, Brathwaite is keen to see his batters spend more time at the crease.
“Zimbabwe will not be easy at home,” he said. “It’s not that we are just going to get runs against Zimbabwe because they are not number one in the world. We need to see some fight from the batsmen, myself included.”
One aspect of his team’s batting that Brathwaite has especial confidence in however, is his new opening partnership with Tagenarine Chanderpaul.
Brathwaite, named to the ICC Test team for 2022, was high in praise of the son of WI legend Shivnarine Chanderpaul following his debut series in Australia in which he averaged 40.00 .
“Tage was superb...quite remarkable in Australia,” Brathwaite said.
He added: “I think he’s world class. When you look at the simple leave-alone that he has...I think it’s remarkable. I know he will be a world-class Test batsman. He has the patience and as you can see, he still has the shots on some good Australian pitches. His strike rate was obviously higher than normal, so I really think he has a very bright future. He’s a very focussed guy and very determined. For sure he will make many, many West Indians proud. I have no doubt about that.”
The West Indies fast bowling department will be depleted without Jayden Seales who is in the midst of a four-month lay-off after knee surgery. However, while Brathwaite said it was “very unfortunate” to lose Gabriel, he welcomed the return to the squad of Shannon Gabriel.
“Shannon has a lot of experience,” Brathwaite noted. “He always brings that energy into the camp. Obviously he was out (with injury) the last couple matches, so it’s great to have him back. He’s a guy that puts his all into each game plus that experience he will add (to our strength) especially in Jayden’s absence.
Questioned also about the selection of 33-year-old Gabriel ahead of younger seamers like Jeremiah Louis of the Leeward Islands Hurricanes, interim head coach Andre Coley said: “The eventual decision was to go with Shannon because of that pace that he offers. We all know that a fit Shannon Gabriel offers that edge and with Jayden not being around, Shannon will offer us that bit of firepower.”