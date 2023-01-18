Andre Coley is currently the interim head coach of the West Indies Test team. But he’s interested in the job full-time.
Cricket West Indies appointed Jamaican Coley as the temporary head coach following the resignation of Phil Simmons.
Simmons oversaw his last series with the Windies in December on the tour of Australia.
Coley’s appointment is for the two-Test series in Zimbabwe from February 4-16 and the subsequent Test, ODI and T20 series in South Africa, from February 28 to March 28.
At his first interaction with the media yesterday, when asked if he was interested in a full-time appointment, a cagey Coley said: “Having accepted this interim role should be indication enough of an interest but as I said, my focus right now is really around supporting the team in the best way possible.”
CEO of Cricket West Indies, Johnny Grave said last week he expected a new head coach to be named by the end of March/April.
However, asked if he had applied for the job, Coley added that he was “unaware of where that (selection) process is at the moment.”
He added though that, “I suppose when that process is put on the table then I’ll give that some consideration.”
Coley also stressed that, “it is really a tremendous honour to have been asked to lead our men’s team,” and that his focus was the, “next two-and-a-half months.”
Commenting on his immediate goals for the squad, Coley said he wanted to, “build rapport with the players.”
He said: “We’ve already started those conversations, Kraigg and myself in terms of how we will operate on the tours and just be clear on how we want to approach things, inclusive of support staff and players.”
And Coley said the tours in Africa were important for team morale.
“These upcoming series against Zimbabwe and South Africa give us tremendous opportunity to actually regain some confidence following on from recent months, and as we approach the middle of the year against India, looking to build on that confidence we would have gained over the upcoming two to three months.”
Coley also hoped that his experience of having previously worked with many of the players in the team at various levels of West Indies cricket would work in his favour.
“I would have had relationships with the different players across the squad and (I’m) looking to leverage that,” he said, “to even grow that and use that as a tool that we can utilise in terms of assisting with our planning.”