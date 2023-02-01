Former England batsman Gary Ballance has been picked in a 16-man Test squad to face West Indies in the two-Test series beginning Saturday in Bulawayo.
The 33-year-old played 23 Tests and 18 One-Day Internationals between 2014 and 2017 but returned to his homeland Zimbabwe after leaving English County Yorkshire last year.
He made his ODI debut for Zimbabwe last month in two matches against Ireland and will now feature in the longest format for the first time.
A left-hander, Ballance averaged 37 for England in Tests, scoring four hundreds — including 122 against West Indies in Antigua eight years ago, in one of three Tests against the Caribbean side.
However, Zimbabwe will miss regular captain Sean Williams, who is still on the mend after fracturing his finger.
The 36-year-old, who averages 41 from 14 Tests with four hundreds, will be replaced as captain by Craig Ervine, a 37-year-old who averages 35 but whose last Test came three years ago.
Thigh injuries have also kept out fast bowlers Tendai Chatara and Blessing Muzarabani while all-rounders Sikandar Raza and Ryan Burl were also not considered for selection due to franchise commitments overseas.
It means selectors have been forced to name seven uncapped players in the squad with wicketkeepers Tafadzwa Tsiga and Joylord Gumbie, along with specialist batsmen Kudzai Maunze, Tanunurwa Makoni, Innocent Kaia and seamers Bradley Evans and Tanaka Chivanga, all in line for their Test debuts.
Zimbabwe have never beaten West Indies in a Test in 10 previous meetings.
The second Test, also in Bulawayo, begins on February 12.
SQUAD: Craig Ervine (captain), Gary Ballance, Chamunorwa Chibhabha, Tanaka Chivanga, Bradley Evans, Joylord Gumbie, Innocent Kaia, Tanunurwa Makoni, Wellington Masakadza, Kudzai Maunze, Brandon Mavuta, Richard Ngarava, Victor Nyauchi, Milton Shumba, Donald Tiripano, Tafadzwa Tsiga