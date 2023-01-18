WEST INDIES senior women’s skipper Hayley Matthews is hoping everything comes together ahead of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup next month.
Speaking at a media conference yesterday, Matthews relished the return of some experienced campaigners like former captain Stafanie Taylor.
“Firstly, it is really good to have a lot of our players back.
“We would have obviously had a couple of injuries over the last couple of months which would have given at the same time some young players an opportunity,” Matthews reasoned.
“But to have the senior core back, with a lot of players coming back from injury really gives us a strong team coming into a series like this.
Seh continued: “Obviously we would have seen our batting performances and hoped that we could have done better and scored some more runs.
“But we saw in those series we would have also improved our bowling performances, so we continue to make strides in our bowling and we saw the young players improve and that is all we can ask for.”
The West Indies women have had two practice sessions and a warm-up match against a South Africa XI, since their arrival in South Africa last Thursday.
The match was planned for both teams to get practice ahead of their Tri-Series which also involves India.
The West Indies women will play at least four matches, playing two matches each against hosts South Africa and India.
The two leading teams will then play each other in the Tri-Series Final on February 2.
The eighth edition of the marquee ICC Women’s event will begin on February 10 with hosts South Africa taking on Sri Lanka.
West Indies have been drawn in Group 2 alongside England, India, Pakistan and Ireland.
FULL SQUAD:
Hayley Matthews (Captain)
Aaliyah Alleyne,
Shanika Bruce,
Shemaine Campbelle,
Shamilia Connell,
Britney Cooper,
Chedean Nation,
Afy Fletcher,
Shabika Gajnabi,
Sheneta Grimmond,
Chinelle Henry,
Karishma Ramharack,
Kaysia Schultz,
Shakera Selman,
Stafanie Taylor,
Rashada Williams.