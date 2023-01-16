Powell knock in vain

Captain Rovman Powell again weighed in with the bat but his knock proved in vain this time as Dubai Capitals plunged to a six-wicket defeat to Shimron Hetmyer’s Gulf Giants in the International League T20.
Sent in at the Dubai International Stadium in yesterday’s solitary game, Capitals marched to a competitive 182 for eight from their 20 overs with Indian opener Robin Uthappa top-scoring with 79 from 46 balls. Powell, batting at number three, punched 38 from 25 balls while Zimbabwe’s Sikandar Raza blasted a 19-ball unbeaten 30.
In reply, James Vince spearheaded a convincing Giants run chase with an unbeaten 83 from 56 balls while Namibia’s Gerhard Erasmus lashed an important 52 from 28 balls in support. The victory put Giants on top of the standings on four points from a perfect two-and-two while Capitals, who won their opener, lie fourth on two points also from two games.
Such was Uthappa’s opening blitz that Joe Root managed only six in an opening stand of 71, the 37-year-old right-hander hitting ten fours and two sixes to completely dominate.
When Root was run out in the eighth over, Powell joined Uthappa to put on a further 43 for the second wicket, the West Indies white-ball vice-captain counting a four and three sixes.
Powell kept his side’s momentum going in a 28-run, third wicket partnership before falling at the start of the 16th over, missing a heave at 18-year-old England leg-spinner Rehan Ahmed (3-28) and having his stumps rattled.
Vince then provided the early fireworks for Giants, striking seven fours and three sixes to post 43 for the first wicket with Rehan (28) and a critical 107 for the three wicket with Erasmus which took the game away from Capitals completely. Hetmyer managed only six at number five.