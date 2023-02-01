FORMER WEST INDIES bowler Tony Gray believes Devon Thomas should replace the low-on-runs Nkrumah Bonner at number three when the Caribbean side opens its Zimbabwe tour against the hosts on Saturday.
Gray was speaking on the Mason and Guest show on Tuesday and listed his 12-man squad that also included the injury-prone Shannon Gabriel.
Gray has captain Kraigg Brathwaite and Tagenarine Chanderpaul opening the batting with Thomas at number three, replacing Bonner, who he described as low in confidence after a series of poor innings dating back to prior to the Australia tour.
Gray made the case for his choice, stating, “He (Thomas) has either opened the batting for Leewards Islands or batted at number three during the course of the regional tournament. He is also the third most productive batsman in WI cricket where that tournament is concerned; he likes the ball coming on. He is a vibrant player and I think he is much more suited for that number three position than Bonner.”
Gray placed Jermaine Blackwood at four with Roston Chase sandwiched at the number five spot by fellow Barbadian Kyle Mayers. The former West Indies quick said Chase was best suited for that position because “he is much more stoic in the way he goes about things.”
With his current rich vein of form, Joshua Da Silve will continue at seven while the not so in-form but experienced Jason Holder will bat at eight.
Pacer Alzarri Joseph, a competent batter, comes in at nine. Gabriel, meanwhile, “with his pace and hostility” and the fact he gets ample bounce which would create some pressure on the Zimbabwean batters and take them out of their comfort zone, comes in at ten.
The selection of the final player, Gray asserted, would depend on the nature of the pitch. “If the wicket is what we saw in the three-day game, then I would play a spinner, Gudakesh Motie and not Kemar Roach. But if it is a green top and obviously has some sideways movement early on, Kemar Roach comes in at number 11.”
On the notion of playing both Gabriel and Roach, Gray said Roach was ineffective in the prior Australian tour. “To me, he doesn’t have the pace again. He doesn’t have the bounce and the hostility. So I would tend to want to play Shannon Gabriel because you want to take your opposition out of their comfort zone. Along with Joseph you want that 90 mph bowler and both of them have the propensity to bowl that kind of aggressive type of deliveries,” noted Gray.
He said with that team, West Indies should sweep the two-match series.
“Yeah, I have no doubt…I think that we have enough talent there and enough experience there to win against Zimbabwe 2-0. I think that we have to approach the game positively and aggressively. That’s why I mentioned that team because that team has the balance between guys who can stay and bat for long (Brathwaite, Chanderpaul) …and guys who can attack,” Gray assessed.