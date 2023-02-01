Selectors have included the Under-19 World Cup trio of Zaida James, Trishan Holder and Djenaba Joseph in a 15-member squad announced yesterday to compete in the ICC Twenty20 World Cup in South Africa, later this month.
All three players, who have already made their senior team debuts, will be joined by veteran seamer Shakera Selman, Chinelle Henry and Chedean Nation who missed most of the recent T20I Tri-Series against India and South Africa through injury. Former captain Stafanie Taylor has been named in the unit but faces a final fitness assessment before her place is confirmed.
“The selectors have opted for a blend of youth and experience for the upcoming T20 World Cup,” said chief selector Ann Browne-John. “Four senior players who have been out through injury have returned—Stafanie Taylor, Shakera Selman, Chinelle Henry and Chedean Nation.
“We continue the developmental pathway to grow women’s cricket in the region, hence we feel the time is right to include three of the Under-19 Rising Stars in the squad.”
The left-handed James, with two fifties in the inaugural ICC U-19 Women’s World Cup, made her senior team debut in the final game of the Tri-Series on Monday.
Holder, meanwhile, played three T20Is last month on England women’s five-match four of the Caribbean, after making her debut for Barbados at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. Joseph also made her international debut against England before playing in the final match of the recent Tri-Series.
“Zaida James, Djenaba Joseph and Trishan Holder have been making great progress and have been included in the squad,” Browne-John continued.
“Zaida brings both left-hand batting and left-arm orthodox bowling, both of which the team has been missing in recent time. Djenaba is a batting all-rounder and Trishan a powerful striker and wicketkeeping option. They have all proven that they can hold their own at this level. We believe the 15 players consist of a good all-round mix and we expect them to be able to compete in this World Cup.”
West Indies women, the 2016 champions, will compete in Group 2 alongside England, India, Pakistan and Ireland in the February 10-26 tournament.
SQUAD: Hayley Matthews (captain), Shemaine Campbelle (vice-captain), Aaliyah Alleyne, Shamilia Connell, Afy Fletcher, Shabika Gajnabi, Chinelle Henry, Trishan Holder, Zaida James, Djenaba Joseph, Chedean Nation, Karishma Ramharack, Shakera Selman, Stafanie Taylor, Rashada Williams.