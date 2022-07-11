Minister of Sport and Community Development Shamfa Cudjoe extended congratulations to Team TTO on their success at the Tissot International Cycling Union (UCI) Track Nations Cup in Cali, Colombia, over the weekend, in which they bagged three gold medals.
World record-holder in the flying 200, Nicholas Paul, emerged triumphant in his first major competition since his collarbone injury, capturing two gold medals in the men’s sprint and kierin events, while Akil Campbell captured gold in the men’s elimination race.
Paul was also fourth in the 1km time trial, narrowly missing a place on the podium.
A ministry of sport media release yesterday stated that Paul “demonstrated sprinting prowess clinching double gold to secure a win over Harrie Lavreysen, the present World and Olympic sprint champion”.
“We thank the team for their outstanding performances at the Nations Cup and for inspiring our youths and budding cyclists alike. We will continue to stand firmly behind all our athletes as they chase after success and fly the red, white and black globally.” Cudjoe said.
She also recognised the contribution of all of the coaches, the technical staff, cycling clubs and the cycling federation for their tireless efforts to advance cycling.