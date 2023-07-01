Trinidad and Tobago cycling star Nicholas Paul struck gold in the men’s sprint at the Central American and Caribbean (CAC) Games in San Salvador, El Salvador, late on Friday.
In the final, Paul beat his teammate Kwesi Browne. Paul’s gold and Browne’s silver took the T&T medal tally to 11—four gold, three silver, four bronze.
Colombian Kevin Quintero got the better of Mexico’s Edgar Verdugo to secure bronze in the sprint.
T&T’s Alexi Costa-Ramirez finished sixth in the women’s omnium. Costa-Ramirez was seventh in the scratch race, sixth in the tempo race, fifth in the elimination and sixth in the points race.
Mexican Victoria Velazco grabbed gold. Colombia’s Lina Rojas earned silver, while bronze went to Barbadian Amber Joseph.
Phoebe Sandy and her T&T teammate Adrianna Seyjagat finished 10th and 12th, respectively, in the women’s keirin. Colombians Martha Bayona and Valeria Cardozo finished one-two, with third spot going to Mexico’s Yuli Verdugo. T&T-based Suriname cyclist Tachana Dalger was fifth.
In the opening round of the men’s keirin, yesterday, Paul topped heat two while Browne was fourth in heat one.
Akil Campbell opened his men’s omnium campaign in style with victory in the scratch race. The T&T cyclist followed up with third spot in the tempo race. After press time, last night, Campbell competed in the elimination as well as the points race.
Sandy competed in the quarter-final round of the women’s sprint, last night, against Colombian Martha Bayona. Sandy advanced by winning the second repechage heat. In the first repechage race, Seyjagat finished third and did not progress.
Earlier, Sandy clocked 12.063 seconds to finish ninth in the flying 200 metres, the qualifying event for the sprint. Seyjagat was 12th in a personal best 12.763. In the opening round of the sprint, Sandy lost to Costa Rica’s Abigail Recio while Seyjagat was beaten by Bayona.
Dalger was seventh in the flying 200 in 11.769 seconds. She then defeated Cuban Sandra Cabrera to secure a quarter-final berth.
T&T went under 9-21 to Puerto Rico in the quarter-final round of the men’s 3x3 basketball tournament, yesterday. In their group “C” matches, T&T beat St Lucia 20-17 on Friday but lost 21-12 to Venezuela yesterday.
In men’s volleyball, T&T were beaten 25-16, 25-16, 25-12 by Mexico in their 5-8 classification fixture. At 12.30 this afternoon, T&T take on Suriname for seventh spot.
The men’s waterpolo group “A” fixture between T&T and Mexico was contested late yesterday. At press time, the Mexicans were leading 26-6.
At the women’s hockey tournament, in the Dominican Republic, T&T lost 4-1 to Cuba in a group “A” showdown. Zene Henry was on target for T&T. T&T and Puerto Rico clash at 8 a.m. tomorrow in a 5-8 classification match.
The T&T hockey men face Dominican Republic at 12 noon today in a group “B” fixture. On Friday, T&T suffered a 6-3 defeat at the hands of Cuba. Teague Marcano, Dylan Francis and Tariq Marcano scored for T&T.