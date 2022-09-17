KALE Dalla Costa will return to action tomorrow when the COTECC (Central America and the Caribbean Tennis Confederation) Masters Tournament serves off in Mexico.
It will be the second year in succession that Trinidad and Tobago will be represented in this prestigious 14 & under competition after no player from this country had ever qualified before.
Cameron Wong and Jordane Dookie both participated after being ranked in the top four in COTECC by the cut-off date in late August last year, and Dalla Costa followed in their footsteps a few weeks ago.
The third-ranked player in the Confederation travelled to Mexico yesterday with Kyle Hannays after training under the watchful eye of the Tennis Association of Trinidad and Tobago’s head of coaching and development for the last three weeks.
Eight male and eight female players will be participating until Thursday, as in addition to the ones ranked in the top four, COTECC has invited an addition four of each gender.
The players will begin action in two round-robin groups and the top two from each group will advance to the semifinals. The competition will also include doubles and mixed doubles. The top four boys and girls will form the COTECC 14 & under team to participate in the America’s Cup in Florida, USA, in December.
Dalla Costa began last month ranked sixth and out of contention for Masters’ selection, but he soared into the top three by winning singles and doubles titles in back-to-back tournaments in the second and third weeks.
Four days before the August 22 cut-off date, the 2019 Caribbean 12 & under champion captured the double crown in the COTECC Tobago Carnival Cup in Trinidad, a week after he did the trick in the Sagicor Junior Invitational in St Lucia.
Dalla Costa had secured his first COTECC double crown in the C.O. Williams Junior Tournament in Barbados in April. Last year’s Junior Player of the Year is the only person from the English-speaking Caribbean to qualify for the Masters this year, but Bahamian Jackson MacTaggart, ranked seventh in COTECC, and Alyssa James of Jamaica were among the invited players.