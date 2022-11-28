Bermudian superstar Dame Flora Duffy beat her younger British rival Georgia Taylor-Brown by more than a minute to clinch a record fourth women’s world title, successfully defending her World Triathlon Championship Series (WTCS) crown with a thrilling victory in an epic grand final in the Abu Dhabi heat last Friday.
Duffy, who also won in 2016, 2017 before adding a third world title last year, said she was “really, really proud of this one”. Sending a warning to her rivals, she added “I’m still enjoying it, so I’ll keep going.”
Much of the pre-race focus was on the highly anticipated showdown between Duffy, the 35-year-old Olympic champion -- second in the standings heading into the finale -- and Taylor-Brown, 28, who held a 69-point advantage over her rival after missing the previous race in Bermuda, which Duffy won.
Fittingly, the race came down to a straight shoot-out between the pair, with Duffy, who twice overcame Covid-19 earlier in the year, again producing when it mattered most, making the decisive move at the start of the third lap of the 10-kilometre run and surging ahead of her rival to give herself a crucial lead.
With daylight opening up between herself and the only person who could stop her date with destiny, Duffy went on to cross line in one hour, 53: 24 minutes, with Taylor-Brown second in 1:54:28 and Germany’s Lena Meissner, claiming a first podium finish, third in 1:55:59.
“I’m really, really proud of this one,” said Duffy, who topped the final standings with 5,106 points, just 25 ahead of Taylor-Brown. American Taylor Knibb, fourth on Friday, finished third overall on 4,179 points.
“It was a difficult start to the year for me coming out of the Olympics and Covid and everything and it took a lot of work to get my mind back into it so I’m thrilled. Of course, it came down to the two of us.
“When I got a little bit of a gap on the third lap of the run it was a little sooner than I anticipated but I thought, ‘Well, gotta go now’, and just had to keep pushing. I’m definitely getting up there [in age]. I think I’m pretty much consistently the oldest in these races, but I’m still enjoying it, so I’ll keep going.”
Duffy’s latest triumph in a title-laden career, sees her move clear of Australian Emma Snowsill -- who won three world crowns between 2003 and 2006 -- in the record books, cementing her status as the most successful short-course female triathlete in history.