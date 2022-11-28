Flora Duffy

Flora Duffy of Bermuda celebrates after winning the gold medal in the women's individual triathlon at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England, Friday, July 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Rui Vieira)

 Rui Vieira

Bermudian superstar Dame Flora Duffy beat her younger British rival Georgia Taylor-Brown by more than a minute to clinch a record fourth women’s world title, successfully defending her World Triathlon Championship Series (WTCS) crown with a thrilling victory in an epic grand final in the Abu Dhabi heat last Friday.

Duffy, who also won in 2016, 2017 before adding a third world title last year, said she was “really, really proud of this one”. Sending a warning to her rivals, she added “I’m still enjoying it, so I’ll keep going.”

Much of the pre-race focus was on the highly anticipated showdown between Duffy, the 35-year-old Olympic champion -- second in the standings heading into the finale -- and Taylor-Brown, 28, who held a 69-point advantage over her rival after missing the previous race in Bermuda, which Duffy won.

Fittingly, the race came down to a straight shoot-out between the pair, with Duffy, who twice overcame Covid-19 earlier in the year, again producing when it mattered most, making the decisive move at the start of the third lap of the 10-kilometre run and surging ahead of her rival to give herself a crucial lead.

With daylight opening up between herself and the only person who could stop her date with destiny, Duffy went on to cross line in one hour, 53: 24 minutes, with Taylor-Brown second in 1:54:28 and Germany’s Lena Meissner, claiming a first podium finish, third in 1:55:59.

“I’m really, really proud of this one,” said Duffy, who topped the final standings with 5,106 points, just 25 ahead of Taylor-Brown. American Taylor Knibb, fourth on Friday, finished third overall on 4,179 points.

“It was a difficult start to the year for me coming out of the Olympics and Covid and everything and it took a lot of work to get my mind back into it so I’m thrilled. Of course, it came down to the two of us.

“When I got a little bit of a gap on the third lap of the run it was a little sooner than I anticipated but I thought, ‘Well, gotta go now’, and just had to keep pushing. I’m definitely getting up there [in age]. I think I’m pretty much consistently the oldest in these races, but I’m still enjoying it, so I’ll keep going.”

Duffy’s latest triumph in a title-laden career, sees her move clear of Australian Emma Snowsill -- who won three world crowns between 2003 and 2006 -- in the record books, cementing her status as the most successful short-course female triathlete in history.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Brazil edge Swiss 1-0

Brazil edge Swiss 1-0

Casemiro fired Brazil into the last 16 of the World Cup with a late strike in their 1-0 win …

Goal fest

Goal fest

Cameroon striker Vincent Aboubakar came off the bench to score one goal and set up another a…

TTFA delegates call for fresh elections

Trinidad and Tobago Football Association (TTFA) delegates have requested that the FIFA-appointed normalisation committee (NC) quickly conclude its mandate and hand the control of local football back to the Association.

As such, correspondence has been sent to the TTFA’s acting general secretary, Amiel Mohammed, requesting the convention of an extraordinary general meeting (EGM) to ventilate pertinent issues.