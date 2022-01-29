Trinidad and Tobago senior women’s team head coach Kenwyne Jones has decided to part ways with the experienced pair of Maylee Attin-Johnson and Kenya “Yaya” Cordner as the team enters the CONCACAF World Cup qualifying phase next month.
In an update on the preparations of his team ahead of their February 17 opener against Nicaragua, Jones revealed that it was a coaching decision that led to the specific axing of Johnson from the side.
“It was a coaching decision. It is in my remit and our remit to make decisions that are best for the programme. She (Maylee) has been a fantastic servant. We do respect that but we also have to think about the entire programme, not only where we are going to be today or next week but also where we are going to be in the coming years. We do thank her for her will, her commitment but at this point in time, we have made the decision we are going in a different direction,” Jones said. He added that the former skipper should be honoured and rewarded for her contribution to the women’s game locally.
T&T host Nicaragua in their Group F game on February 17 before they face Dominica in Guyana on February 20 and the Turks and Caicos Islands and Guyana on April 9 and 12 respectively. Only the group winner will advance to the CONCACAF Women’s Championship.
About Cordner, Jones said: “We wish her well and I hope she has all success in the future. “This is Trinidad and Tobago’s national team, we are going to continue to work hard to represent Trinidad and Tobago’s national team. There is an opportunity for us to find gems and develop gems for the future. So again, even with her, we wish her well.”
Jones said the departure of the veteran duo gives an opportunity for other players to come to the fore, to be the future of T&T football.
“At the end of the day, a lot of things - when I came on board - I think needed to change. I took some time, did some analysis, and then hopefully going forward, not only for today and for the World Cup qualification process, the programme of women’s football and how we continue to build and recycle and regurgitate talent, that in itself, we have to think about,” Jones said. “For far too long we have not thought about succession planning and how we are going to continue to develop and introduce the younger talent.
“That is something that we have to do. I understand that T&T wants some sort of glory, some sort of result today...but we have to do better as a country, as a coaching core, as the family of football. I think that is how we are going to develop to be in the best place in the future.
Jones and company did not manage to have a pre-qualifier camp in January as intended but will enter camp for their upcoming series of games starting on February 12 when some of the foreign-based players will join. Jones said the local group had been working well but a determination about the final composition of the squad will be made in short order.
The team is also dealing with another departure, this time assistant coach Charlie Mitchell who has taken up the opportunity to become the head coach of Sheffield United’s Under-23 team.
“He has been a terrific asset to us here in T&T. Unfortunately his contractual situation didn’t give more of permanence and he decided to take on this opportunity. We are working very quickly to fill the gap,” said Jones.