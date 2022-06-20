DISAPPOINTED BUT PROUD

TEAM TTO swimmer Dylan Carter is looking to bounce back today after a near-miss in the Men’s 50-metre butterfly Sunday at the 2022 World Aquatics Championships in Budapest, Hungary.
Carter placed fourth in the championship final, posting a new personal best and national record of 22.85 seconds that bettered his preliminary standard of 22.87 seconds. The 2018 Commonwealth Games Men’s 50m silver medallist swam 22.98 in the semis to qualify for the final eight.
Today he will line up in lane zero of heat ten in the penultimate heat of the Men’s 100m freestyle from 3.34 a.m. TT time.
Reflecting on his 50m fly performance, Carter said: “I think the initial feeling when you touch the wall, you see the results and you’re disappointed, just a little bit upset and definitely felt that getting out of the water and through the media zone and back to the warm-up pool; just feel a little bit sorry for yourself. “
But the 26-year-old said the passage of some time further away from the race helped to put his effort in perspective.
“I am proud, well obviously I did my best and it was a PB and national record and fourth place is nothing to be ashamed of. So trying to take positives from it and feel proud. I am in a really good place. I am strong and swimming fast and looking forward to the 100m free tomorrow (today).”
Carter said the important aspect is that he continues to improve and participated in what was the most competitive final of the meet to date, with all of the top butterfly swimmers present and on song. “None of the top guns was missing and it was so close. It is hard to be hard on myself when I look at it rationally ...I am going to have another chance at it. I am so very young. The silver medallist is 42 years old,” he said, jokingly referring to Brazil’s Nicholas Santos. “So I will be back stronger.”
After the emotional roller-coaster of his performances through the rounds in the 50m butterfly—a passage he described as “draining”—Carter got a day’s rest yesterday and is now refocusing his energy on performing on his remaining two events: the 100m free and the 50m freestyle (Thursday).
“I am going to absolutely rip it. I am going to give it my all, a little bit of vengeance and a lot of love,” Carter said.
He is also looking forward to a re-match with Great Britain’s Benjamin Proud, who finished seventh in the 50m butterfly final at the July 28-August 8 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.
“I did beat Ben. He’s a great athlete and a friend of mine and he is absolutely not a pushover, so I beat him last night. Next month is a different story. So next month I am going to have to be a lot more prepared and I know some ways I can be better and it is going to be a hell of a race next month in Birmingham,” Carter concluded.