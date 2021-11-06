West Indies all-rounder Dwayne Bravo is backing white-ball captain Kieron Pollard to bounce back from the failed T20 World Cup campaign and believes West Indies cricket will need Pollard’s strong leadership as they start the rebuilding process for the next World Cup and beyond.
Bravo, who announced his retirement from international cricket last week after the West Indies were knocked out of the T20 World Cup at the group stage, is confident that his long-time friend Pollard has the character to come back stronger.
Pollard top-scored for the Windies with 44 in their final World Cup match yesterday but it wasn’t good enough for the Caribbean team to end the campaign on a high.
Chasing 158, Australia clinched an easy eight-wicket victory with David Warner hitting an unbeaten 89 and Mitchell Marsh contributing 53.
Bravo said Pollard’s leadership of the team and the pair’s friendship were two of the main reasons he came back to the West Indies T20 side and gave his all to try and help the team win another T20 World Cup.
“I’m very happy to have someone like that that I can call as a friend, not just a team-mate, but a friend,” Bravo said of Pollard.
“He’s one of the main reasons why I also came out every time to give my best chance to see if we could push for another World Cup title, but it wasn’t to be,” Bravo continued.
“But I’m still very happy with the way how we led West Indies cricket in the last two years, and West Indies need strong leadership, and he’s a strong leader. We know this (World Cup) wasn’t meant to be, but I know as an individual, he will bounce back strong with his character, and I’m very happy that I was able to be a part of this journey with him,” Bravo added.
In terms of the future of West Indies T20 cricket, Bravo said it is still bright and is sure there are players in the Caribbean capable of filling his shoes as an all-rounder and even surpassing what he has accomplished in his career.
“I don’t think we are lacking in that department. If you look at the recent Caribbean Premier League, there are some good talents coming through and I am pretty excited about that,” Bravo explained.
“We have guys like Dominic Drakes, Odean Smith and Romario Shepherd. These are good quality all-rounders and players to look out for as well. I think they have the ability. It’s just a matter of allowing them to be themselves and create their own legacy and create their own greatness with the guidance of myself and Polly, Chris (Gayle), the senior players, to make sure that we keep these young players hungry and learning and pass on our information,” he continued.
“Nyeem Young is another young player to look out for as well, so we are not lacking talent and that is one thing for sure, especially in this format,” Bravo concluded.