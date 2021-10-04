JORDANE DOOKIE beat former nemesis Cameron Wong for the third time in succession when the COTECC (Central American and Caribbean Tennis Confederation) 14 & under Masters Tournament served off Sunday, in Acapulco, Mexico.
Both Trinidad and Tobago players began the day by losing their opening singles match to players from the host country in the competition which involves the four top-ranked COTECC players as well as four others picked by the Confederation. And then during the afternoon session, Dookie and Guatemalan Carlota Balseiro edged Wong and Marguax Botran of Guatemala 6-1, 4-6, 10/5 in doubles.
Like all her other contemporaries, Dookie had never come close to beating Wong until her stunning victory in the Under-18 final of the Lease Operator Limited Junior Tournament in October last year.
The former national Under-14 champion gained revenge by winning their next two meetings, but has now lost three in a row. Two of them were very close and in doubles, but Dookie’s victory in singles was a comprehensive 6-1, 6-2 triumph in the semifinals of the Flamenco Cup, second and final leg of a COTECC series in Dominican Republic two months ago.
The doubles champ and singles runner-up of the first leg also reached the doubles title match – with compatriot Jaeda-Lee Daniel-Joseph – but both finals were washed out. The T&T players made very little impression in singles on Sunday and they were also underdogs yesterday.
After losing 6-1, 6-3 to Marcia Chacon, Dookie, ranked fourth in COTECC, was scheduled to face the other Mexican in Group A yesterday, and will conclude her round-robin campaign against Bortan today.
Wong only managed one game against Azu Lopez and will tackle the other Mexican, Isabella Estrada in her final Group B encounter today.
The third-ranked player in COTECC, who was at the top of the ladder earlier this year, had the unenviable task yesterday of facing Balseiro, who is now ranked No. 1 in COTECC after being the top player of the last circuit in Dominican Republic.
The top two players from each group will advance to the semi-finals tomorrow. The doubles event is a straight round-robin with four pairs, including two from Mexico. Wong and Dookie are the first female players from this country to qualify for the COTECC Masters 14 & Under Tournament.