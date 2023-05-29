JORDANE DOOKIE cruised into the second round of the ITF (International Tennis Federation) Central American Regional Championships, yesterday, in Mexico.
The Trinidad and Tobago teenager whipped Maria Melo 6-2, 6-2 in the 18 & under division of the tournament—known as JITIC— to earn a meeting today against the No. 8 seed, also from Mexico, for a place in the “round of 16.”
Dookie is playing doubles alongside Mexican Fernanda Sandoval, the player she combined with to reach the final when she last played an ITF junior tournament about a month ago in the Dominican Republic.
They are seeded seventh and received a bye into today’s last 16 of the Grade III tournament.
Dookie has played unbeaten at home this season, capturing the singles, doubles and mixed doubles title in the Tranquillity Open in March, and then retaining her Division A crown in the East Clubs Classified Championship a few weeks ago.
The 16-year-old was voted Junior Player of the Year at the 2021 First Citizens Sports Awards, and was nominated by the Tennis Association of Trinidad and Tobago for both the junior and senior prizes last year.