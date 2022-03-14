HOST country Dominican Republic captured both titles when the curtain fell on the North, Central America and Caribbean pre-qualifying tournament for the Junior Davis Cup and Junior Billie Jean Cup last Friday.
The girls defeated Guatemala 2-1, and the boys scored an emphatic 3-0 triumph over Costa Rica in the finals of the 16 & under tennis competition to earn tickets to face Canada, Mexico and the United States in the regional qualifying tournament in the next couple months.
The top two male and female teams from this tournament will advance to the main draw of the Junior Davis Cup and Junior Billie Jean Cup (formerly Junior Fed Cup), respectively, in September. After edging T&T’s girls 2-1 to finish second to Dominican Republic in Group A in the round-robin stage, the Costa Ricans went down by the same score when they opposed Group B runners-up Puerto Rico for the bronze medal.
This country’s trio had beaten both St Lucia Bahamas 3-0 to finish third in the group and they produced a third sweep against El Salvador in the fifth-place playoff of the ten-team tournament.
After being overwhelmed when T&T failed to trouble the scorer against Dominican Republic in their opening fixture on Tuesday, Jordane Dookie did not taste defeat again in singles in the competition.
Last year’s Junior Player of the Year won all four matches in the No.1 position, including a three-set triumph over Costa Rica’s top player Lucia Gallegos, as well as two of her three in doubles.
Dookie’s defeat in doubles was a heart-breaking 1-4, 4-0, 10/7 loss alongside Jaeda-Lee Daniel-Joseph in the deciding match of the fixture against Costa Rica to determine the Group A runner-up.
Daniel-Joseph won her only singles match to begin the fifth-place playoff after Cameron Wong and won two of her four in the No.2 spot during the first stage.
Daniel-Joseph won two of four in doubles, while Wong was triumphant once from two attempts in the five-day competition.
St Lucia cruised past Honduras 3-0 for seventh place, while Bahamas took down Panama by the same score to avoid the cellar spot in the ten-team competition.
T&T’s boys’ squad was also in the ninth-place playoff, but after 3-0 wins over United States Virgin Islands (USVI) and Aruba the previous two days, they were beaten 3-0 by Barbados.
The trio of Alex Chin, Beckham Sylvester and Tobagonian Jaylon Chapman had taken down Suriname 2-1 in the round-robin group stage, but were beaten 3-0 by Costs Rica and 2-0 by Panama and failed to reach the knockout stage.
El Salvador whipped Guatemala 2-0 for the bronze medal, while Puerto Rico earned fifth place with a 2-1 triumph over Bahamas, and Panama halted Jamaica by the same score for seventh spot.
Honduras placed 11th after cruising past Aruba 3-0, and USVI edged Suriname 2-1 to avoid the cellar position in the 14-team competition.