WEST INDIES women’s top-order batter Deandra Dottin is looking for continued improvement in all departments as the Caribbean side looks to assert their dominance going into the third game of their four-match ODI series against South Africa, today.
Dottin was the backbone of the Windies’ batting in their second match on Monday, top-scoring with 37 in the regular innings and scoring 19 of 25 in a Super Over that effectively took the match away from the home team at the Wanderers Ground.
A topsy-turvy run chase ended in a dramatic tie before captain Stafanie Taylor’s exciting pair of Dottin and Hayley Matthews saw them through in the elimination over to the win. Matthews then bowled to successfully defend the WI total.
Dottin, who was moved back to the top of the order, hopes for better all-round performances moving forward, including today against the hosts in a day/night encounter.
“I want to see the batting improve some more, the bowling and fielding need to tighten up as well. I also want to see us confident as an attacking group as people know that we are...and keeping that confidence at a level where we are a force to reckon with,” said Dottin.
In pursuit of a meagre 161 in a contest reduced to 41 overs per side due to rain on Monday, West Indies appeared all but beaten after slumping to 83 for six in the 21st over, despite Dottin’s top score.
However, a 54-run, seventh wicket stand, between Chedean Nation (35) and Player-of-the-Match Chinelle Henry (26) hauled West Indies back into the contest and put them back on course for what appeared a straightforward win.
Dottin said she was pleased that the Courtney Walsh-coached team is now getting more contributions from players other than herself and skipper Taylor. That praise was also directed to Shakera Selman (11) who saw them to the tied score.
“Now I think that we have actually matured as a team together and other players know their role…it is very heart-warming,” Dottin said.
Dottin and Matthews complimented each other in the role they played in the crucial second match triumph.
“By the time we got out there, having Deandra Dottin at the other end makes it quite easy for me to just sit back, watch the show, and feed off of her energy, which worked out well for us in the end to get a good total there,” noted Matthews, admitting she was a bit distraught when the regulation game ended in a tie.
“Her (Matthews) growth has expanded within a short time. Every day she is learning something new, becoming more mature in terms of batting, bowling and fielding. It shows she is an excellent young talented player. Once she continues along the path she would be a big player soon,” said Dottin.
Ahead of their game today, and after such a scintillating win, Dottin said the squad is upbeat about their chances of batting on. “I think the mood in the camp is in the right place, the girls are in the right space, everybody is chirpy, everybody is good. “It is also good to see that there are different individuals who are actually playing a part in terms of scoring, chipping in with a couple runs and it is not mainly pressure on one person. So we just need to continue what we are doing. That is the only way we will actually get better at how we played (Monday) into the next (match),” Dottin said.