DRAW ENOUGH

TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO’S senior women footballers need only a draw today against Guyana to advance to the next round of the CONCACAF W Championship.
After captain Karyn Forbes and her squad romped to a 13-0 victory over Turks and Caicos Islands last Saturday, the Women Warriors are at the top of the Group F standings with nine points from three victories.
But at the Dwight Yorke Stadium, in Bacolet, Tobago, head coach Kenwyne Jones is looking to attain victory to remove any doubt about their progression in the tournament.
“We want to develop our mentality and our style of play and our standards. We want to be able to keep that no matter who we play against, the entire squad has to know that we play in a certain manner, no matter who steps in at any point in time, even though the players have the individual characteristics, the team DNA has to remain,” Jones said.
He added while no game in any round of World Cup qualifying is easy, going forward into the Guyana clash — it is billed as the clash of the top two teams — at the same time “we are not too concerned about all of the noise on the outside, we are concerned about how we get focused for the match...and to be able to play the match.
“The attitude is one that you looking for professionalism from the team, something that I stand for. It is something that we try to maintain throughout the squad and I know for sure that will happen with every step that we take,”
Rivals Guyana dropped two points when they drew goalless with Nicaragua last Friday, ceding Jones and his team the opportunity to surge to the top of the standings, Guyana having been in pole position in Group F based on a superior goal difference.
TTO captain Karyn Forbes and company’s rout of the Turks & Caicos last Saturday at the TCIF National Stadium Provinciales means their goal difference is now +16 compared to Guyana’s +11. Guyana will now have to chase a victory when the teams meet in Tobago today.
Jones rotated the starting line-up in last Saturday’s game, leaving out six starters. It was his objective to ensure he had the best squad for today’s encounter. He said then, “We wanted to be able to give players the opportunity to get some game time in because going onward, not only to Guyana, in the hope that we have of getting to the W Championship, we knew we wanted everybody to get game time so that we could have a deep squad, a squad that is accustomed to the way we have to play not only in training but also in matches.
That mainly was the thinking behind shuffling the team (Saturday) and preparing for the match (Guyana).”