DRAW ENOUGH

Cunupia FC went to the St James Barracks yesterday, looking for points, but instead were “arrested” by the Police. The Lawmen came away 2-1 winners with goals on either side of half-time.

Ejections for Kristian Maloney after a second yellow card as he flicked an arm out at Gabriel Nanton and a straight red for Jabari Mitchell of the home team highlighted a physical encounter watched by Acting Commissioner of Police McDonald Jacob. The sendings-off were marked by confrontations between both sets of players but law and order was quickly restored and the right result was achieved in the end.