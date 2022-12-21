A half century from power hitter Andre Russell helped Melbourne Renegades take a four-wicket win over Brisbane Heat and maintain their unbeaten record in the BBL12 on Tuesday night.
The eventual Player of the Match blasted 57 off 42 balls to lead a resurgence at GMHBA Stadium in Geelong after Renegades’ top order was demolished by Michael Neser who returned to the tournament following Test duty in Adelaide.
Brisbane Heat bat first and Russell’s former West Indies’ teammate Akeal Hosein continued his trend of taking the first scalp for his side in every game so far when he snared the big wicket of Colin Munro. He ended three for 26 as the Heat reached 137 for eight.
Renegades’ chase of 138, eventually reached in 19.2 overs, was made difficult by Neser whose first wicket was that of Sam Harper. He went on to keep Heat on top, taking the wickets of Jake Fraser-McGurk and captain Nic Maddinson before bowling Jon Wells.
Reduced to nine for four, Renegades looked in danger of seeing their winning streak ending. But the destructive Russell turned the tide with a gigantic six out the ground and kickstarted an innings in which he slammed six sixes and two fours to keep Renegades in the game.
Once the Jamaican departed, Geelong native Aaron Finch hit the accelerator, timing his innings to perfection alongside Hosein to see his side needing nine off seven balls.
A six from Will Sutherland left Renegades with just three runs off six balls and a boundary from Finch took them home, leaving the Heat winless so far this tournament.