DREAM GOLD!

Jereem Richards fulfilled a dream at the World Athletics Indoor Championships in Belgrade, Serbia, yesterday.
Richards paid homage to his deceased friend and Trinidad and Tobago teammate Deon Lendore with a scintillating run in the men’s 400 metres final, “The Dream” stopping the clock at 45 seconds flat to become the country’s first-ever gold medallist at the global indoor meet.
Jereem’s clocking was a championship record as well as a new T&T indoor record.
Drawn in lane six in the championship race, Richards got a fast start. He motored to the inside at the end of the first lap, taking the bell in front and staying there till the end. American Trevor Bassitt closed hard in the dying stages of the race, but Richards refused to be beaten, holding off his challenger and leaning to the line to complete a new chapter of T&T athletics history.
“This was my actual race plan and I stuck to it to a T,” Richards told World Athletics Radio, after the race. “I did everything I needed to do to win. I knew going into the race these guys are all quarter-milers. “What I had against them was my speed, and I used it to pull them out of their comfort zone. I trained a lot with quarter-milers this year, longer than I usually would.
“My training partner Wayde van Niekerk helped me every single day, he was excellent. If I had a bad day he told me to keep my head up, saying I could do it. I want to thank him. That was very beneficial for me this year.”
Bassitt seized silver yesterday in a personal best 45.05 seconds, while bronze went to Carl Bengtstrom in a new Swedish national record of 45.33.
With the Richards gold, the all-time T&T World Indoors medal haul is now one gold, two silver and five bronze. The 45.00 scorcher earned Richards 12th spot on the all-time world indoor performance list.
The late Lendore, the man Richards replaced as national record holder, is listed at 14th with the 45.03 clocking he produced in 2014. Lendore, who died in a vehicular accident in Texas, USA in January, earned three World Indoor Championship medals during his career—400m bronze in 2016 and 2018 and 4x400m bronze in 2016.
Given his fine form in 2021, Lendore would probably have challenged for a podium spot in Belgrade. In his absence, Richards ensured the Arima quarter-miler would not be forgotten. He ran his heart out in memory of his close friend, before performing a familiar post-race ritual, the archer/bow and arrow celebration unmistakably a tribute to Lendore.
In a social media post after the race, Richards expressed gratitude. “I just wanna take the time to thank everyone that lifted me up in prayer. Thank you to my family and friends for your support!!!! All praise and glory goes to God.”
Minister of Sport and Community Development, Shamfa Cudjoe paid tribute to Richards. “Jereem’s outstanding performance in the 400 metres was phenomenal. This is a great moment for sport. Our entire Ministry, the Government as well as the local sporting fraternity is extremely proud of Mr Richards’ latest accolade.”
Another T&T athlete, Jerod Elcock finished sixth in the men’s 60m final in 6.63 seconds. Italy’s reigning Olympic 100m champion Lamont Marcell Jacobs struck gold in a sizzling 6.41, just getting the better of American Christian Coleman, who was credited with the same time. Bronze went to another American, Marvin Bracy in 6.44.
In the semi-final round, Elcock finished second in heat one in 6.63 seconds to secure a lane in the final. Ruebin Walters will be on show for T&T today in the men’s 60m hurdles. Walters competes at 5.05a.m. (T&T time) in the opening first round heat.