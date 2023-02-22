Haiti qualified for their first FIFA Women’s World Cup as they won Group B of the 2023 playoffs with a 2-1 win over Chile yesterday at the North Harbour Stadium in Auckland, New Zealand.
Haiti qualified for their first major tournament on the strength of a brace from Melchie Dumornay, a 19-year-old France-based midfielder, who struck goals in minutes 45+2 & 90+8.
Also making it through to a first World Cup were Portugal after they edged Cameroon 2-1 in the Group A playoff final, via a controversial penalty four minutes into added-on time.
Group B playoff winners Haiti became the fifth CONCACAF team to reach the Australia/New Zealand tournament, joining automatic qualifiers the United States, Canada, Costa Rica and Jamaica. Haiti are also just the second team from the Caribbean to qualify for a Women’s World Cup and will be slotted into Group D with England, Denmark and China.
And CONCACAF might have a chance for a record sixth qualifier, with Panama facing Paraguay today in the Group C playoff final for the final spot at the World Cup.
Having qualified for the playoffs when edging Trinidad and Tobago 1-0 last July at the 2022 CONCACAF Women’s Championships, Panama dominated Papua New Guinea 2-0 in the playoff semi-final on Sunday February 19, setting up today’s showdown with Paraguay.
Meanwhile, in the Group B final, showing why she is one of the rising stars in women’s football, Dumornay played a quick one-two combination with Roselord Borgella before beating a Chile defender to win the ball and strike it into the back of the net for a 1-0 Haiti lead.
The drama only increased as play continued into second half stoppage time. Haiti were able to double their lead in the eighth minute of added-on time at the end of the match, as Dumornay again displayed her skill, getting an assist from Mondesir, and firing the ball across goal to make it 2-0. Chile did not back down and pulled a goal back, 2-1, three minutes later from the boot of Maria Jose Rojas.