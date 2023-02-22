Melchie Dumornay

HAITI STAR: Melchie Dumornay of Haiti celebrates scoring her team’s first goal during the 2023 FIFA World Cup playoff tournament match against Chile at North Harbour Stadium yesterday, in Auckland, New Zealand. —Photo: FIFA

Haiti qualified for their first FIFA Women’s World Cup as they won Group B of the 2023 playoffs with a 2-1 win over Chile yesterday at the North Harbour Stadium in Auckland, New Zealand.

Haiti qualified for their first major tournament on the strength of a brace from Melchie Dumornay, a 19-year-old France-based midfielder, who struck goals in minutes 45+2 & 90+8.

Also making it through to a first World Cup were Portugal after they edged Cameroon 2-1 in the Group A playoff final, via a controversial penalty four minutes into added-on time.

Group B playoff winners Haiti became the fifth CONCACAF team to reach the Australia/New Zealand tournament, joining automatic qualifiers the United States, Canada, Costa Rica and Jamaica. Haiti are also just the second team from the Caribbean to qualify for a Women’s World Cup and will be slotted into Group D with England, Denmark and China.

And CONCACAF might have a chance for a record sixth qualifier, with Panama facing Paraguay today in the Group C playoff final for the final spot at the World Cup.

Having qualified for the playoffs when edging Trinidad and Tobago 1-0 last July at the 2022 CONCACAF Women’s Championships, Panama dominated Papua New Guinea 2-0 in the playoff semi-final on Sunday February 19, setting up today’s showdown with Paraguay.

Meanwhile, in the Group B final, showing why she is one of the rising stars in women’s football, Dumornay played a quick one-two combination with Roselord Borgella before beating a Chile defender to win the ball and strike it into the back of the net for a 1-0 Haiti lead.

The drama only increased as play continued into second half stoppage time. Haiti were able to double their lead in the eighth minute of added-on time at the end of the match, as Dumornay again displayed her skill, getting an assist from Mondesir, and firing the ball across goal to make it 2-0. Chile did not back down and pulled a goal back, 2-1, three minutes later from the boot of Maria Jose Rojas.

