TOP TTO swimmer Dylan Carter is set to open his 2022 season at the Copa Heller in Mexico tomorrow.
The 2021 FINA World Short Course men’s 50m butterfly silver medallist is excited about his 2022 debut racing opportunities at a meet, even at 1800m altitude in the Central American country in which he touched down yesterday. “Not a huge time to adjust but nevertheless excited for my first competition of the year,“ said the 26-year-old.
Carter said he is excited to get in the long pool (50m Olympic-sized) two months after the short course (25m course) jaunt in UAE in December. Carter is among a headline of top international swimmers including Olympic gold medallist Chase Kalisz from the USA, Hungary’s Katinka Hosszu, and the Netherlands’ Anno Kamminga (Olympic silver medallist).
“So it’s definitely a fast meet at the top end and I think a lot of us are in similar spots, just getting back in after a long season so I am excited to just set a benchmark for the year,” said Carter.
Carter had already indicated he would take 2022 step by step after the Covid-19 pandemic caused an extended Olympic cycle for the Tokyo2020 Games, as he gears towards a shortened Olympic cycle ahead of the Paris 2024 Games.
After the Copa Heller, there will be enough on the international swimming calendar in 2022 to occupy the University of Southern California graduate’s mind space.
In Mexico, Carter will line up in the 50m butterfly tomorrow, the 100m freestyle Saturday, then the 50m free on Sunday.
“I really do not have too many expectations,” Carter explained, “…just to set a benchmark for the rest of the year and hopefully improve from here.”
The six-foot, four-inch swimmer will entertain a competition schedule that includes the rescheduled 19th FINA World Long Course Swimming Championships in Hungary, the July 28-August 8 Commonwealth Games —which he tagged a special meet close to his heart—in Birmingham, England; and hopefully the fourth season of the 2022 International Swimming League at a date and venue to be determined; and the December 17-22 16th FINA World Short Course Swimming Championships scheduled for Kazan, Russia when he believes he will be in great racing shape after a frequent international competition schedule.
The 2018 Commonwealth Games silver medallist resumed his training in early January locally and has gradually built up his training capacity.
Carter said he plans to spend some time locally working with some local coaches including coach Dexter Browne but identified his intention to switch between here and Ft Lauderdale, Florida where he will train Brazilian international and Tokyo 2020 Olympic men’s 50m freestyle bronze medallist Bruno Fratus.
“That (Florida) is sort of going to be the zone where I’d say I’m going to be training but I will be back and forth between spending time there and definitely spending more time here. I think I missed out on a lot of time at home with family (previously). So it will be nice to be in Fort Lauderdale and be a little bit closer,” Carter explained.
But Paris 2024 will remain on the back-burner. “(It is) Too soon to answer. A lot of things could change between now and then. it is just Paris is just one event on an annual calendar of so much going on now in the sport of swimming…there is so much else that I have to look forward to. I really couldn’t tell you what I am going to be swimming in Paris or what the focus is for that event is right now,” Carter said.
“I’ll train hard and focus on those events and try and be in the best shape possible. That’s pretty much how you prepare for any swim meet. so that is probably how I will prepare for it.”