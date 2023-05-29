DYNAMIC DYLAN

TOP TTO swimmer Dylan Carter added another gold medal to his tally at the AP Race London International meet at the London Aquatic Centre, yesterday.
This time, the gold came in the men’s 50 metres butterfly event, with the 27-year-old TTO swimmer cruising to gold in 23.21 seconds.
Carter ascended the top rostrum of the medal podium in the Super Final of the event,
resigning Malaysia’s Bryan Leong (24.62) to the runner-up berth while hometown favourite, Great Britain’s Nicholas Finch (24.67) clinched third.
Earlier in the morning heats, Carter was even faster, posting a 23.05 clocking to earn the top seeding. Leong and Finch recorded 24.86 and 24.89 seconds, respectively, to be the next two seeds.
Last Saturday, Carter picked up gold in the Men’s 50 metres freestyle Super Final. Then, he touched the wall in 22.24 seconds to beat Matthew Richards of Great Britain (22.35) and New Zealander Carter Swift (22,81).
On Sunday, Carter added to his tally with bronze in the 100m freestyle Super Final, in which he clocked 48.65 seconds to finish behind Richards (48.17) and another British swimmer, Tom Dean (48.35). In the qualifying heats, Carter was second-fastest in 49.41 to Dean (49.09).
The meet concluded yesterday. Carter is preparing to represent Team TTO at the Central American and Caribbean (CAC) Games in El Salvador, from June 23-July 8.