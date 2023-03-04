EARLY BOOKING

ACE TT swimmer Dylan Carter was thrilled to secure automatic qualification for the Paris 2024 Olympics when he posted a new national record Thursday night.
Carter set a new national mark and personal best of 48,24 second for the Men’s 100m freestyle to book his ticket for Paris, making him one of the first TTO athletes to qualify for the quadrennial Games.
He backed it up with an Olympic “B” cut in the heats of the 50m free yesterday morning, when he was the fourth fastest seed in 22.20 seconds.
“I am definitely excited to get the qualification out of the way. I believe I am the first Trini athlete to qualify for the Paris Olympics, so that’s exciting. I feel like it’s come around very quickly. I feel like Tokyo was just the other day,” the 27-year old Carter told the Sunday Express. “With that being said, I have punched my ticket for my third Olympic Games. That’s huge. I have been swimming very well lately, and I take a lot of confidence from that result last night (Thursday). I knew I would get it at some point this year but to get it this early is a pretty good sign.”
The University of Southern California graduate said while the 100m freestyle is not an event he is focused on, his ability to secure the A cut should augur well for swimming’s blue riband event, the 50m freestyle.
“I think it just bodes well and is a very encouraging sign for my 50 (freestyle). So I am happy with that. It (the 100m free) is still not my focus event. I am focusing on the 50m free for the Olympics next summer and the 50m (butter)fly for Worlds this year, so I will continue to compete in the 100 and race it. It’s good training and it’s only getting better and better as I focus on the 50,” Carter said.
He expects to do the 50m/100m freestyle double in Paris, with special emphasis on the shorter sprint.
After his troubles with his starting and breakout technique last year, the 2022 World Aquatics Short Course bronze medallist has been locking into that aspect of his race in recent weeks.
“The hardest thing for me is the start, the first 15 metres. I have the swimming speed and I can swim with anybody, so just nailing down that first 15m, I think is the biggest opportunity I have to improve,” Carter reasoned. “Just dropping a little bit of time off of those blocks will really, really help me.”
After a short stint in Ft Lauderdale in January, Carter has continued to zone in on his starting technique locally, making use of competitive blocks available at the St Mary’s Grounds 25m pool—nearest to his home in the Northwest of the country—and those at the two 50m pools at the National Aquatic Centre (NAC) in Balmain, Couva, when that facility is available.
“I think that getting off those blocks frequently in my training schedule will make a big difference,” Carter said. “I have been working on starts. I don’t know if I am happy with where it’s at just yet—not completely content with it—but I am going to keep working at it. There are a few things even looking at it last night (Thursday), a few things that I can do better. I think the work is paying off but it is not there yet.”
This year, the star swimmer plans to represent TTO at the June 23-July 8 Central American and Caribbean (CAC) Games in El Salvador, then the World Aquatics Championships (July 14-30) in Fukuoka, Japan.
Carter is awaiting the schedule for the World Aquatics Cup Series—an event at which he claimed US $160,000 in prize money last year—to determine his participation in the October 20-November 5 Pan American Games.
“We will have to see how that clashes with the FINA (now World Aquatics) World Cup Series, so I am just waiting to see when FINA announces their dates for the Series and if it clashes with the Pan Am Games, then that decision will have to be made then,” Carter said.