England moved closer to World Cup qualification with a 5-0 win at Andorra yesterday.
Ben Chilwell and Bukayo Saka scored in the first half against the side ranked 156th in the world, then Tammy Abraham, James Ward-Prowse and Jack Grealish scored after the break.
Just 2,285 were in attendance at Estadi Nacional, where the hosts worked overnight to repair the damage caused by the touchline fire around the TV gantry area on the eve of the game.
The Europe Group I match saw Ukraine’s Kateryna Monzul become the first woman to referee a senior England men’s match.
Phil Foden was the architect of both first-half goals, providing the ball for Chilwell’s first international goal and then Saka’s thumping strike.
Abraham, making his first international start in four years, turned home a cross from Jadon Sancho in the 59th minute.
Grealish was brought down in the box and Ward-Prowse scored from the rebound after his penalty was saved.
Grealish scored his first England goal in the 86th, striking low beyond Gomes after collecting a long throw from goalkeeper Sam Johnstone.
England kept a national record 12th clean sheet in a calendar year.
With only the group winners automatically qualifying for the World Cup in Qatar next year, England are four points ahead of second-placed Albania. Albania won at Hungary 1-0 through Armando Broja’s goal in a stadium closed to fans due a racism punishment.
Poland are a point further back in third place after routing San Marino 5-0.
Meanwhile, Denmark marched on in their perfect World Cup qualifying campaign and Scotland found a stoppage-time winning goal against Israel to tighten their grip on second place in Europe Group F.
Denmark’s 4-0 win at Moldova made it seven straight wins, still no goals conceded, and a seven-point lead over Scotland with three rounds of games left.
Captain Simon Kjær’s goal from the penalty spot was one of four in a 21-minute spell before halftime for the Danes. Their total of 26 is best in the 55-nation European qualifying programme.
One of the most impressive qualifying series in world soccer can be rewarded on Tuesday with one of the first tickets to the 32-team finals tournament in Qatar.
Denmark next host Austria, who won at the Faeroe Islands 2-0 but stayed in fourth place.
Scotland put their fans through an emotional evening against Israel before Scott McTominay scored late to secure a 3-2 win at a sold-out Hampden Park.
The Manchester United midfielder used his stomach to bundle the ball over the goal-line when he was unmarked at the far post after a corner.
Scotland were trailing 2-1 in the first half when a penalty kick by Lyndon Dykes was saved. When Dykes did score to level the game early in the second half, it was first ruled out for a foul and then given only after a lengthy video review.
Scotland were four points clear of Israel and well set to finish runners-up and go to the 12-team playoffs in March. The Scots next play at the Faeroe Islands on Tuesday when Israel host Moldova.
Though Austria are unlikely to finish runners-up in Group F, they can get one of the two playoffs places awarded to teams based on standings in the Nations League groups last year.