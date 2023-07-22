stepped up to the penalty spot twice after Haiti goalkeeper Kerly Theus moved off her line early in saving the Bayern Munich midfielder’s first attempt, awarded after a handball.
Stanway shrugged off the miss, tucking her second into the far corner to the delight of the largely pro-England crowd -- and coach Sarina Wiegman. All eight World Cup games so far have featured penalties.
Wiegman’s team are ranked fourth -- 49 spots above fledgling Haiti -- and are considered among the World Cup favourites as the reigning European champions.
“The most important thing to come out of it is the three points,” Stanway said after the final whistle. “It’s so important to win your first game, going into a tournament. It’s been a long build-up to today, and I think we’re kind of happy to just get over the line.”
England almost had a penalty earlier in the game, when Chloe Kelly was taken down in the box by Dayana Pierre-Louis. VAR, however, spotted Alessia Russo foul an opponent in the build-up.
England’s best result in five previous appearances in the global showcase was a third placed finish in 2015. The “Lionesses” next face Denmark on Friday in Sydney while Haiti play China on Friday in Adelaide.
Japan off to a flier,
shut out Zambia 5-0
Former champions Japan romped to a 5-0 over Zambia in their WWC opener at Waikato Stadium, outclassing the debutant Africans with a slick display of pass-and-move football.
Hinata Miyazawa scored twice and fellow forward Mina Tanaka found the net in the second half after having two earlier efforts called back for offside by VAR.
Winger Jun Endo added the fourth in the 71st minute and substitute Riko Ueki got the fifth from a penalty in stoppage-time after Zambia goalkeeper Catherine Musonda had been dismissed for two yellow cards.
Champions at the 2011 World Cup and runners-up in 2015, Japan lined up in an attacking 3-5-1 formation and looked like a team on a mission from the start. They had already drawn two fines saves from Musonda, hit the post, and had a Tanaka goal ruled out before Miyazawa struck for the first time in the 43rd minute.
The “Nadeshiko” join Spain, who beat Costa Rica 3-0 in Wellington on Friday, at the top of Group C ahead of their second match of the tournament against the Central Americans in Dunedin on Wednesday.
Vangsgaard nets late
winner for Danes
Substitute Amalie Vangsgaard headed home a last-minute goal to give Denmark a winning start to their first WWC campaign since 2007 with a 1-0 victory against China at Perth Rectangular Stadium.
The PSG forward, who had been brought on five minutes earlier, found the back of the net with a long-range header from a Pernille Harder corner to break the deadlock in the 89th minute.
Harder, playing her first World Cup, was a prominent forward presence for the Danes, who controlled possession but found it difficult to carve out clear chances.
Reigning Asian champions China played with a greater sense of urgency after bringing forward Wang Shuang on but came close to conceding an own goal in the 76th minute when a clearing header from skipper Wang Shanshan whistled past the post.
USA blank Vietnam 3-0,
but fail to impress
US women’s forward Sophia Smith said that her team’s 3-0 win over Vietnam was “a good starting point” but that the Americans have “a lot more to give,” especially in terms of finishing off chances.
Smith -- one of six US players to make their World Cup debut -- was the hero, scoring twice in the first half and then assisting on Lindsey Horan’s clincher with 13 minutes of normal time remaining.
But thefour-time World Cup champions were was forced to work hard for their victory against a disciplined and organised Vietnam side, perhaps harder than expected given that the Vietnamese suffered a 9-0 friendly defeat to Spain last week.
Yet both Smith and manager Vlatko Andonovski were satisfied that the first win of the tournament is behind them.
“I feel good. I think it was a good starting point for our team in this tournament,” Smith said. “I also know that we have a lot more that we can give, a lot more to do, little things to work on. So I think it’s a good place to start.”
Andonovski noted that this was the first time that these 11 players had been on the field in a competitive match together. The US couldn’t even convert a penalty awarded late in the first half, with Alex Morgan’s attempt saved by Vietnam keeper Tran Thi Kim Thanh.
“It wasn’t a good penalty for me and I know that,” Morgan said. “But I’m glad that the team put three goals away and that we’re onto the next one.”
Andonovski feels that just a bit of fine-tuning is needed. “I think that if there is one thing that we need to do better, besides finishing the opportunities, is just how can we help the players that are in the position to finish those opportunities, and give them a little better service,” he said.