England on the brink

Rehan Ahmed became the youngest men’s bowler to take a five-for on Test debut as England closed in on a series whitewash over Pakistan on the third day of the final Test, yesterday.
After Jack Leach took three wickets in the first session, Ahmed turned the game on its head and finished with figures of 5-48 as he ripped through Pakistan’s middle and lower order.
His spell meant England needed 167 to win and for a short spell the tourists looked on course to complete the victory inside three days as Zak Crawley (41) and Ben Duckett sped towards the target.
But bad light intervened and England–112-2 at close–will have to come back on Tuesday, needing just 55 runs to win with Duckett (50) and Ben Stokes (10) returning to the crease.
Earlier in the day, Babar Azam (54) and Saud Shakeel (53) forced England to toil in the field after lunch, with a 110-run partnership taking them to 164-3.
But 18-year-old Ahmed was brought into the attack late during the second session and took three quick wickets to reduce the hosts to 177-6 at tea –a lead of 128 runs.
He broke Pakistan’s fourth-wicket stand when he dismissed Babar, who had just brought up his half century. The Pakistan captain was trying to punish a loose short delivery but ended up smashing the ball straight at Ollie Pope at midwicket.
Mohammad Rizwan (7), who had just survived being dropped by Zak Crawley for seven, was caught behind to give Ahmed his second scalp.
Shakeel then departed for 53, sweeping to Jack Leach at square leg to give Ahmed his fifth wicket of the match, leaving his father in tears in the crowd.
After tea, Joe Root had Fahim Ashraf caught behind for one and Mark Wood took Nauman Ali’s wicket, with an lbw that was originally given not out by the on field umpire. Ahmed then took the final two wickets, with Muhammad Wasim (2) and Agha Salman (21) both caught as they tried to add to Pakistan’s lead.
In response, Crawley and Duckett plundered 87 off 69 balls before mystery spinner Abrar Ahmed grabbed two late wickets. Crawley was trapped lbw while attempting a sweep and Rehan Ahmed (10), promoted up the order, hit two boundaries before he swiped and got bowled.