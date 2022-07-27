Jonny Bairstow continued his extraordinary form with 90 (53 balls) while Moeen Ali slammed an England-record 16-ball fifty as Jos Buttler’s side marmalised South Africa for 234-6 en route to a 41-run win in an astonishing T20 series opener at Seat Unique Stadium.
Bairstow followed four exhilarating Test hundreds in five innings across matches against New Zealand and India with a six-laden T20 international knock as England racked up their second-highest T20 total, behind only their 241-3 against New Zealand in Napier in 2019.
South Africa gave the chase a terrific go with 21-year-old Tristan Stubbs (72 off 28) striking a 19-ball half-century and eight monster sixes after Reeza Hendricks smote 57 from 33 balls in a run-fest.
But the tourists ended on 193-8 with Chris Jordan’s three-run 18th over all but extinguishing South Africa’s hopes—they needed 51 from 12 balls after that—before Stubbs’ sparkling innings came to an end at the start of a two-wicket 19th over from Richard Gleeson (3-51).
Bairstow was England’s top-scorer, clubbing eight sixes and three fours amid being dropped a staggering four times by the Proteas—Henrich Klaasen (twice), Rilee Rossouw and Hendricks the guilty parties—and sharing a riotous stand of 106 from 37 balls with the history-making Moeen.
Moeen (52 off 18) mowed six sixes in total—the last of which took him to a record-breaking half-century—with three of his maximums coming in as many balls in a 33-run 17th over as Andile Phehlukwayo (1-63 from four overs) was annihilated by the left-hander and the in-form Bairstow.
Phehlukwayo shipped five sixes in total in that over—Bairstow having started it by bashing successive balls into the stands—with England’s innings containing 20 maximums all told as spinners Tabraiz Shamsi (0-49 from three) and Stubbs (0-20 from one) also went the distance.
Lungi Ngidi bagged 5-39 amid the carnage, having England skipper Jos Buttler (22 off 7) caught brilliantly by a back-pedalling South Africa captain David Miller at long-off in the powerplay—that grab the undoubted highlight of a dismal fielding effort from the tourists.
Dawid Malan (43 off 23) proved Phehlukwayo’s sole victim, snicking behind to wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock, while De Kock was also the catcher when Ngidi dismissed Moeen and Liam Livingstone (5) in the death overs as Ngidi earned himself a maiden T20 five-wicket haul.
Ngidi clinched his five-for when he had Bairstow swallowed by Rossouw at midwicket in the final over—Rossouw pouching a player he had dropped in the same spot on 57 and eliminating Bairstow’s hopes of a century. Ngidi’s other wicket was that of the out-of-sorts Jason Roy (8 off 15), who sliced a slower ball to Klaasen at short third man in the fifth over.
Klaasen took that catch but had an otherwise horrid night in the field, letting Buttler’s cover drive slip through him for four in the opening over before he spilled Bairstow twice later on, once at deep midwicket on 12 and then at square leg on 77. The worst drop of the night, though, came from Hendricks at long-on as he gifted Bairstow a lifeline on 72 by shelling an absolute sitter.
Hendricks tried his best with the bat, biffing a 28-ball fifty after Reece Topley (2-19) had dismissed De Kock (2) and Rossouw (4) in the second over of the chase.
Hendricks holed out to midwicket off Moeen in the 10th over, at which point South Africa were 86-4 with Klaasen (20) having slashed a googly from Adil Rashid (2-17) to Jordan at long-on in the eighth. But Stubbs gave England real jitters with some humongous sixes in just his third T20 international, bossing stands with Miller (8) and Phehlukwayo (22) before he lofted Gleeson to Roy at long-off.
England and South Africa meet again in Cardiff today in the second T20 before the series concludes in Southampton on Sunday. Then, from mid-August, the sides will play a three-Test series, starting at Lord’s (August 17-21) before further matches at Emirates Old Trafford (August 25-29) and The Kia Oval (September 8-12).
Summarised scores:
England 234-6 from 20 overs (Bairstow 90, Moeen 52; Ngidi (5-39) South Africa 193-8 (Stubbs 78, Hendricks 57, Gleeson (3-51)
—England won by 41 runs.