Assistant coach Roddy Estwick has reiterated the importance of patience in West Indies’ approach to the second Test, stressing that playing “gung-ho” cricket was not an option.
The Caribbean side will be looking to level the series in the second and final Test which bowled off midnight, after suffering a sound 164-run defeat in the opener in Perth last week.
In both innings, West Indies produced measured performances with the bat, facing 98 overs in the first and 110 in the second.
“You’re playing the best side in the world, there’s no doubt about that. You can’t go gung-ho,” Estwick told media here.
“I know everybody is seeing how England are playing and think that’s the way to go. Well that’s the way they want to play–fine by that.
“With us, we want to be as patient as possible–we know we have to be as patient as possible. We’re playing the best team in the world and we just want to grind and fight and stay in the fight for as long as possible.
“And we did that [in Perth] but we want to go one step further. It’s all about improvement and all about learning and getting better so we’ve just got to keep fighting and keep scrapping with the Australians.”
Despite the defeat, West Indies managed to take the first Test at Perth Stadium deep into the final day before succumbing, thanks mainly to captain Kraigg Brathwatite who struck an excellent 110 in the second innings.
He also led the touring side’s batting in the first innings with a top-score of 64 and Estwick said he was the inspiration for the group.
“The Test team is a close unit led by Kraigg Brathwaite. He is a quiet operator but a strong operator who leads by example,” said Estwick.
“When you see your captain operating like he does it lifts the morale in the team to go out and fight.”
West Indies were terrorised in the opening Test by Marnus Labuschagne, the right-hander hitting 204 in the first innings and an unbeaten 104 in the second to put the Aussies in a commanding position.
Estwick said the Caribbean side would try to limit Labuschagne in Adelaide by targeting the perceived weak areas.
“You obviously have your plans. I’m not here to give away plans but we’ll have a look,” he said.
“We will see his uncomfortable areas, his uncomfortable moments, and we’ll try and target them as much as possible.”