Trinidad and Tobago men’s senior team coach Angus Eve said the 0-5 drubbing his team suffered at the feet of Bolivia on Friday will serve as a learning experience for his squad.
In the their first competitive outing for 2022, the Soca Warriors were completely outplayed at the Estadio Olimpico Patria in Sucre.
Outclassed by their CONMEBOL opponents in foreign conditions, Eve is hoping the players gleaned lessons that could redound to their benefit in the future.
“This is a learning curve. We had a lot of young players in this squad here and they would take something from the exercise today. Sometimes you lose a game but you really didn’t really lose because we exposed so much young players in the game today. I think it’s only going to augur well for them playing under this type of atmosphere; atmosphere with the stands, atmosphere with air.”
The play at altitude was a cirumstance the majority of the team failed to handle adequately and that, Eve felt, affected players’ performances on the pitch.
“I was not expecting the result but I expected the way it would have gone when we took the game,” Eve told the TTFA Media in a terse post-match interview. “We took the game because it was playing in Santa Cruz which is normal atmosphere. All the guys in here you could hear them coughing, there is a lot of air in the lungs so it was really difficult from a physical standpoint for the players and once your physicality goes, the technical part of it tends to go.”
Despite that, Eve credited his squad with putting up a fight and being resilient at times.
“We went about 30-something minutes without conceding and then we conceded some soft goals. But there were a lot of positives,” Eve said.
The former national player assessed Canada-based winger Ryan Telfer as being consistent in his efforts.
But Eve stressed about the developmental nature of the game for the T&T outfit
“(Tonight’s game) was a learning experience for us,” said Eve, “and we can only build from this. So this is a learning curve for them because they may have to play in altitude sometimes,” Eve said.
Yesterday, a day after the match, Eve stressed again the need for competitive football to return for local players.
“A national team is not a club team,” he said at a virtual media conference. “A national team is not supposed to train week in, week out to try to get players fit and then probably have a match once every month when usually the (FIFA) windows are. You supposed to have competitive club football played so the guys could get and build their match fitness there and then you select them based on what you see them do in those evenironments.
“We have to go on recollection of players and what players would have done two years ago,” he noted.
The coach added further:“It’s so unfortunate that in our country other people can play sport because youth cricket World Cup is going on with teams from all over the world and our citizens are not having the opportunity to express themselves in a controlled manner. Everywhere else is playing football.”