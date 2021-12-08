SENIOR and junior men’s national team coach Angus Eve will begin screening for the men’s Under-20 national team on Saturday.
Twenty national teams will participate in the CONCACAF tournament. The 16 best-ranked national teams (based on the CONCACAF men’s Under-20 rankings) will qualify directly to the tournament, plus four national teams through the 2021 CONCACAF U-20 Championship preliminary qualifying tournament.
Trinidad and Tobago, by virtue of being one of the region’s 16 top-ranked Men’s U-20 teams in the region, have received a bye to the 2022 CONCACAF Championship which will be played in the summer of 2022.
At the conclusion of the Championship, the finalists (two teams) will qualify for the FIFA Men’s U-20 World Cup Indonesia 2023 and 2024 Paris Summer Olympic Games. The two losing semi-finalists will also guarantee their participation in the FIFA Men’s U-20 World Cup Indonesia 2023.
To select the team, the Trinidad and Tobago Football Association (TTFA) is inviting interested players to attend its first open screening session for the Under-20 team on Saturday at the Ato Boldon Stadium from 8 a.m. Players born on or after January 1, 2003, are eligible to participate.
All players are requested to walk with white jersey/black shorts and either red/white/black socks and football boots. All interested participants must also complete the attached form via this link