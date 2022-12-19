EVER THE OPTIMIST

Former West Indies leg-spinner Samuel Badree is an eternal optimist when it comes to the regional side.
And, despite the regional team’s 2-0 defeat in the Test series against Australia earlier this month, he is encouraged by the performances of the Test captain Kraigg Brathwaite and his opening partner Tagenarine Chanderpaul.
“I will never say that the West Indies is a lost cause given our performances across formats. I am an eternal optimist and hope springs eternal when I see the likes of Tagenarine showing his worth and the captain fighting for his team,” Badree told the Express recently.
Brathwaite scored 110 and 64 in the first Test at Perth which the hosts won by 164 runs. Chanderpaul made his debut in the same game, scoring 51 and 45.
Chanderpaul who is the son on West Indies Test legend Shivnarine Chanderpaul, scored 47 and 17 in the second Test which was a day/night game at Adelaide.
“Yes, I expected a greater fight from the West Indies team especially having seen the way they performed against England at home and the gains that were made in that series. Australia is always a difficult place to play and whilst I didn’t expect us to necessarily win the series, I didn’t expect us to be beaten that badly, particularly in game two,” the two-time World T20 champion added.
Asked what he thinks could be done to improve the senior men’s team’s performances going forward, Badree said restoring pride and passion among the players is a must and that a lot of mental work is needed at the regional and youth level to get players ready for the international arena.
“We certainly need drastic changes perhaps even de-constructing the current systems and starting from scratch. This is a difficult question to answer but to start with, I think we need to restore some pride in our representative team and educate players as to what it really means to play for the West Indies,” said Badree.
“We need them to assimilate what cricket once meant to this region and the rich legacy that we have. We need players to understand the scientific approach when it comes to preparation and execution. We need them to use their intelligence and their critical thinking skills, their problem solving and decision-making skills. We need a lot of mental work to be done but this has to be done at the regional level and youth level so it becomes part of their everyday routine,” he explained.
The former ICC top-ranked T20 bowler also wants to see more players playing overseas, more competitive A-team competition and fresh faces coming into West Indies cricket.
“We need more players playing overseas and being exposed to different set-ups and coaching styles, being given responsibility as overseas professionals,” Badree opined. “We need more competitive A team tours and we need to attract more players to the sport. Currently, it’s the same names just rotating over and over again.”