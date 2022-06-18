“As you can see by the times, it’s anyone’s race.” So said T&T’s Dylan Carter who hopes to make the men’s 50m butterfly final his race today at about 12.48 p.m. (T&T time).
Carter will be bidding to become the second swimmer from this country to secure a FINA World long course (50m pool) medal, George Bovell III having achieved the feat in 2013, when he earned bronze in the men’s 50m freestyle-- in a new national record of 21.51 seconds—at the Barcelona edition of this competition.
En route to the final, Carter produced a new personal best and national record of 22.87 seconds in the preliminaries, shattering his own 23.11-second mark that he first set at the 2018 Central American and Caribbean (CAC) Games in Colombia, which he then replicated at the 2022 ASATT PanAm Aquatics Age-Group Swimming Championships Time-Trials at the National Aquatic Centre in Couva on April 22.
That time (22.87) also earned Carter the top seed in the semi-finals. When the University of Southern California (USC) graduate lines up in lane seven for the finals at the 2022 FINA Aquatics Championships at the Duna Arena in Budapest, Hungary, he will be looking to match or even better Bovell’s performance.
Carter has already surpassed Bovell’s achievement at the World Short Course level, his men’s 50m butterfly silver medal last December overhauling Bovell’s bronze in the men’s 100m individual medley at the 2012 Istanbul edition of these Games.
As the top seed after the prelims, the 2018 Commonwealth Games men’s 50m butterfly silver medallist secured his finals berth with a 22.98-second clocking in the second of two semi-finals yesterday afternoon, good enough for third in the heat, sixth overall, and a spot in the championship final today. It came despite a sluggish start and less-than-ideal finishing touch.
After the semis, Carter said he will be resting up a tonne between then and the championship final.
The 2017 World champion in the event, Great Britain’s Benjamin Proud, was the fastest qualifier in 22.76 seconds, winning semi-final two, the same in which Carter splashed, with Italy’s Thomas Ceccon (22.79) second in that semi and joint-second overall with defending champion in the event and seven-time Olympic champion Caeleb Dressel. Dressel won semi-final one in 22.79 while his USA compatriot Michael Andrews placing second behind Dressel in 22.87.
The rest of the final spots will be occupied by Hungary’s Szebasztian Szabo (22.91), Singapore’s Tzen Wei Teong (23.03) and Brazil’s evergreen 42-year-old sprinter Nicholas Santos (23.04)—the man who beat Carter for the gold at last December’s FINA World Short Course Swimming Championships
Earlier yesterday, in the morning prelims, Carter splashed off his campaign with a new personal best and new national record. Then, the 26-year-old announced his world-beating intentions when he cruised to victory and the top seed for the semis out of lane eight, in heat five of the event, posting 22.87 seconds, defeating second-placed Julien Henx (23.69) of Luxemburg by a body length. Greece’s Stergios Bilas was third in 23.72.
Carter exploded off the blocks and never saw a challenger thereafter, applying his devastating underwater kicks to the 15-metre mark before emerging and powering stroke by stroke further from the field and into the wall. “Obviously happy with it, number one in the world heading out of prelims. Literally can’t ask for anything else; best time, a national record,” Carter commented after the prelims,
“But the job is now getting started. It is definitely easy for us to get really excited at this point and say ‘we are in good shape and we are feeling fast’ but that is just prelims, so we have got the semis tonight (last night). Have to just get the job done, don’t have to be first, it just has to be top eight then tomorrow we go with God and give it our all,” he added.
In heat six, USA’s Michael Andrews posted the fourth fastest time going into the semis in winning this race in 22.89 seconds ahead of France’s Maxime Grousset (23.07). Dressel posted the first of the joint-second fastest times in claiming heat seven in 22.88, a clocking replicated by Italy’s Thomas Ceccon in the eighth and final heat.