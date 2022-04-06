Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) director of cricket Venky Mysore has hailed the recent signing of Andre Russell and Nicholas Pooran as a “massive boost” for the franchise, and a move that will give them a “fantastic core” ahead of the tenth edition of the Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL), set to bowl off on August 30.
Meanwhile, TKR manager Colin Borde believes the pair will add another dimension to the team.
On Monday, TKR announced that in addition to retaining their long-standing players—skipper Kieron Pollard, Sunil Narine, Akeal Hosein, Jayden Seales and Tion Webster—they have signed Russell, a long-time franchise player for the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), and also welcomed Nicholas Pooran back to Trinidad and Tobago.
“We have consistently focused on building our franchise by identifying local Caribbean talent and providing them with opportunities. Among those retained, Akeal Hosein, Jayden Seales and Tion Webster are great examples of players who have taken big strides recently,” said Mysore.
“These along with skipper Pollard and Sunil Narine, who has been a pillar of the Knight Riders set up, form a fantastic core. In addition, to be able to bring Pooran back home and also add our long-standing franchise player Andre Russell to the TKR contingent is a massive boost,” he continued.
“We look forward to announcing our exciting foreign signings shortly and also complete our squad at the CPL draft. We can’t wait for the CPL 2022 season and I am sure TKR will again be very competitive and continue to entertain our fans,” Mysore concluded.
While Russell and Pooran have joined the TKR family, long-serving member of the squad Darren Bravo said goodbye to the Knight Riders as he joined his brother, Dwayne Bravo, in the St Kitts and Nevis Patriots team.
Borde described Darren’s service to TKR as “exceptional” and said the move will benefit the game. “Darren Bravo’s service to TKR And Trinidad and Tobago has been exceptional,” Borde told the Express on Tuesday.
“He has been there for all of our successes and trials... it has been a great pleasure to see him grow and become a consummate professional. Opportunities to expand and grow are always welcome and we are happy for Darren to spread his wings.
“We wish him all the luck and know his experience will assist other youngsters in the region. It can only benefit Caribbean Cricket,” Borde added.
On the addition of Russell and Pooran to the roster, Borde said “having them adds more dimensions to the team approach to games”.
“Nicholas was with us as a youngster and its great to have him back home with us finally! It’s a homecoming!”
“With Andre Russell joining TKR, its an extension of the KKR family and we are excited to be working with him, as his experience and explosiveness and hunger to win can only benefit the team as a whole,” Borde concluded.