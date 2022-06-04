WINDING IT UP: T&T athlete Jaden James about to launch the discus in qualifying for the Trinidad and Tobago team, at the NAAA Carifta Trials at the Hasely Crawford Stadium, Mucurapo, in March. James went on to win bronze in the Boys’ Under-20 discus, at the Carifta Games in Kingston, Jamaica, in April.

:—Photo: DENNIS TAYE ALLEN