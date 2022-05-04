Football Coaches Australia (FCA) have congratulated Australian Professional Leagues (APL) on securing FC Barcelona to play an exhibition match against the A-League All Stars team in Sydney next month.
At the same time, while it acknowledges the appointment of Trinidad and Tobago’s Dwight Yorke as the All-Stars head coach in the exhibition game, the FCA strongly believes that the All-Star team should be led by an Australian A-League or national team coach.
The coaches’ association made its position clear in an official release. FCA president Phil Moss—appointed assistant coach of the last A-League All Stars team for the 2014 match against Italian giants Juventus—said: “Whilst FCA supports the inclusion of Dwight Yorke in the coaching staff as he launches his managerial career, the missed opportunity for an Australian coach to gain invaluable experience and exposure internationally as the Head Coach is disappointing.
“We understand the profile and interest having Dwight Yorke involved and what it will add to this game, and also understand the logistical issues of not knowing who the Isuzu Ute A-League final four coaches will be. But we are about providing opportunities for Australian coaches to grow, and show the world what we are capable of and this is a missed chance to do that,” Moss explained.
“I was involved as the assistant in 2014 and know first-hand what a huge development opportunity that was for me and we feel there are numerous coaches with the right capabilities and experience to lead the All-Star team in the game against Barca. Whilst we anticipate the appointment of Australian coaches to assist Dwight, we can’t ignore the fact this would have been an ideal opportunity to promote our own Australian A-League head coaches to the football world,” added Moss.
The FCA further suggests that Australian football coaches deserve to be further acknowledged for their efforts in guiding their respective teams throughout the past two seasons, particularly in extremely challenging Covid circumstances. An All-Stars head coach appointment would have been a fitting reward.
“This will be Dwight’s first official head coaching appointment at any level, and FCA wishes him all the best with his future football management aspirations. His football pedigree and his outstanding contribution as a player with Sydney FC, at the inception of the A-League, are recognised by all.”