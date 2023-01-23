FIELDING FLAWS

West Indies senior women’s team assistant coach Robert Samuels lamented his team’s poor fielding in their 56-run loss to India in their second match of the T20 Tri Series in South Africa, yesterday.
Bowling first, West Indies reduced India to 52 for two in the ninth over before Smriti Mandhana and skipper Harmanpreet Kaur put on 115 runs for the third wicket to push the score to 167 for two.
The Windies replied with 111 for four to fall to their second loss of the series having opened their campaign with a 44-run defeat at the hands of hosts South Africa last week.
Samuels’ assessment was that the West Indies’ poor fielding allowed India to post a winning total. “India got away with scoring, our fielding was a big miss,” he said after the game.
“Hayley (Matthews) couldn’t open as she was dealing with an injury, so she had to bat lower down, and in order for us to win she has to bat as early as possible,” he opined.
“We have to put bigger scores on the board not just batting out the 20 overs. Our focus is to get the batting consistent and to do the basic stuff better, which will bring more confidence. Hayley is getting into some... Shemaine (Campbell) has had scores in the warm-up and now this match, so little by little we are trying to get things going by the time we get to the World Cup,” he added.
India dominated game
Having been asked to bowl first at Buffalo Park, East London, West Indies made a good first impression with Shanika Bruce and Shamilia Connell keeping the Indian batters quiet before Karishma Ramharrack made the first breakthrough.
Ramharrack sent back Yastika Bhatia while Bruce accounted for Harleen Deol, but that is all the success the regional team would get.
Mandhana top-scored for India with 74 off 51 balls, including ten fours and one six, while captain Kaur struck an unbeaten 56 (35 balls) which included eight fours, to put the innings back on track.
India dominated the rest of the game, reducing the Windies to 20 for two in the fourth over to take firm control.
Campbelle struck 47 off 57 balls, hitting one six and five fours, while Matthews, batting at number five, was 34 not out off 29 balls.
The West Indies women will take on their South African counterparts at the same venue tomorrow from 9 a.m. (T&T time) before facing India again on January 30. The Tri Series final will be contested by the top two teams on February 2.