Trinidad and Tobago Red Force head coach David Furlonge and former West Indies T20 leg-spinner Samuel Badree are in agreement that the new Headley-Weekes all-star series is a good initiative, suggesting it will give the red-ball players something extra to aim for during the regular four-day season.
According to Cricket West Indies, the Headley-Weekes Series will feature three teams; Team Headley and Team Weekes-- which will be selected from the best performers in the West Indies Championship and players outside the starting XI of the West Indies Test side-- and a squad from the West Indies Academy currently encamped in a high-performance programme in Antigua.
The matches will be played from April 19 to May 6 at the Coolidge Cricket Ground (CCG) in Antigua and it is intended to provide the best players in the region more opportunities to play against each other.
“Great initiative to have this series, as the thinking behind it has some merit,” Badree said. “It should provide additional motivation for the players during the regular season to feature in one of the two teams and get additional game time to show their worth,” he added.
With the best four-day players from all the territorial teams involved, Badree is hoping for a competitive series. “I’ve seen tour matches played against visiting teams and President’s XI games etc. with very low intensity and at a mediocre standard,” Badree noted.
“I hope that this series is well contested and that there are some additional incentives for the players to make the series an exciting one and not just another couple games with lacklustre performances,” he added.
Meanwhile, Furlonge said, “it is always good to have more cricket.”
“The two rounds I thought was the best fit for the professional circuit. But what is happening now is that we have some cricketers playing just 28 days of cricket in a year. But we have to make the best of what is on offer and go forward with it,” he noted.
“Hopefully, it will get the players fired up. It is a good opportunity, especially those players who are on the verge of making the West Indies team. It is something that will give them another goal; to drive their performances in the West Indies Championship, knowing that when you get there, you are basically one step away from the West Indies squad,” Furlonge reasoned.
“We have to wait and see if this series will have the desired impact. We need more information on how the teams will be selected. We will have two teams that have to fight and perform to be a part of the tournament and then you will have a team who will just walk in to play,” the Red Force coach pointed out.
The first two rounds of the West Indies Championship featuring the six territorial franchise teams will be contested from February 1-11 at the National Cricket Stadium in Grenada, and at the CCG and Sir Vivian Richards Stadium (SVRS), in Antigua.
After a near five-week break in the Championship, the last three rounds will be played from March 15 to April 1 at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Queen’s Park Oval and Diego Martin Sports Complex, in Trinidad.
After which, the champions will be crowned and presented with the Headley-Weekes trophy, symbol of supremacy in the West Indies four-day, first-class competitions.