Dannel Flaveny is featuring prominently on a World Athletics performance list.
You might be wondering in which event the Trinidad and Tobago athlete is excelling. The truth is Flaveny’s track and field days are behind him. He has, however, caught the attention of the sport’s world governing body with his top class social media content.
“After creating content for Jereem Richards’ social media platforms, he reached out and informed me about the World Athletics Content Creator Programme. I simply sent them some of my work and the rest was history.”
Very impressed with the quality of his content, World Athletics chose Flaveny and six other creatives to “produce content for World Athletics’ TikTok, YouTube and Instagram platforms in the coming months, leading up to and during the World Athletics Championships Budapest 23.”
In a press release, announcing selection of the seven creatives, World Athletics spoke very highly of Flaveny.
“An internationally recognised video creator and videographer with 18-plus years of experience. His award-winning video edits have amassed more than 17 million views on YouTube. Quick with a gimbal and equally fast behind the computer, Dannel is also known for producing quality work in record-breaking times.”
Flaveny was thrilled to join the World Athletics team.
“It’s a great feeling! I’m perhaps the first Caribbean videographer and video editor to work with them. I get paid to travel to different countries and create content for the biggest names in track and field in the world.
“I was told that I had a strong ability to tell a captivating story through video. WA was impressed by my advanced editing skills and they loved the way I captured Jereem on and off the track.”
Flaveny is already creating content for World Athletics. His work includes “short form edits like reels and promos, as well as long form videos like documentaries and features.”
Flaveny’s involvement with athletics started in his pre-teen years.
“I have a very rich background in athletics from as far back as primary school all the way through to high school. I trained with the late Ian Goddard and the club Neon Trackers. I won the Chaguanas Junior Secondary 5K in 2000. I also placed second in the 400 metres hurdles at Carifta trials, nearing the end of my high school years.
“After high school,” Flaveny continues, “I trained off and on until I picked up road running in 2014. I competed in 5Ks, 10Ks, half marathons and Fusion Adventure Races. I won a few trophies and collected many medals, but the highlight was placing third at the Huber Heights Half Marathon in Ohio, USA, in 2017. I was the only Trinidadian and was trained by Richard Jones Racing.”
Like athletics, content creation is a big part of Flaveny’s life. He has worked in the field for more than 18 years, plying his trade “in almost every media house in Trinidad,” including TV6. Flaveny eventually opened his own business, Expression House Media Limited, which he co-manages with his wife, Mandissa.
“We are a corporate based company and have been instrumental in the creation of videos for many ground-breaking projects such as the launch of the first TT Children’s Court, the launch of Courtpay, the launch of the first Caribbean Judicial Learning Platform (JUSTConnect) and the construction of the first Water Taxi Pedestrian Overpass.”
Flaveny is also a successful gospel music artiste.
“We have been instrumental in raising the standard of music videos produced within the gospel industry. We have received numerous awards and our videos have amassed millions of views on social media.
“However,” Flaveny explains, “capturing sports has also been a huge part of our portfolio, working with Wired868, CPL, track and field and the Secondary Schools Football League. We have worked with athletes such as Jereem Richards, Dwayne Bravo, Brian Lara, Keshorn Walcott and Richard Thompson, just to name a few.”
Flaveny wants to do more for local athletes. His vision, though, has not been received with open arms.
“I’ve done demos for Government Ministries, I’ve created free pilots for local athletes and even sought sponsorship on some occasions. Nothing came out of it.”
Flaveny’s work, however, has not gone unnoticed. He will be in Budapest, Hungary for the August 19-27 World Athletics Championships, where he will showcase his immense talent.
“We came on board to bring a different, more engaging experience to the track and field viewer. Expect just that.”
The Dannel Flaveny story is an inspiring one.
“I’d like to encourage any young person who is thinking their dream is too big. I’ve heard a lot of ‘no’s’ and ‘you can’t’ in my life, but I’ve never heard it from God.
“I’m a strong believer in Christ,” Flaveny declares, “and hold strong Christian values. Your background or where you come from doesn’t matter. As long as you haven’t heard those things from God, dream big, go big, don’t take no for an answer!”