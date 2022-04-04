Focus on winning

Women’s football coach Kenwyne Jones has confidence that his players can get the job done against the Turks and Caicos and Guyana and move on in CONCACAF World Cup qualifying.
Trinidad and Tobago are currently second in Group F with six points on a +3 goal difference behind Guyana on six points with a +11 goal difference.
The Women Soca Warriors play at the Turks and Caicos next on Saturday, followed by the Guyanese in Tobago next week.
Only the group winners will move forward but Jones told the media yesterday: “I’m expecting them to win the matches. I believe in the talent of the group; I believe in the talent of the individual players.
“I know they are going to give 100 per cent; I know they are going to fight to the end and we just have to make sure that we keep things simple and we play to our strengths and I think we’ll be good going into the games coming forward.”
Asked about the planning for the Turks and Caicos match, Jones noted: “I know as much of Turks and Caicos as anybody else. We do our analysis, we do our scouting and we’re preparing...for the block of games that we have, the two games coming up; so there’s nothing that we do not know, have not seen of any team.
“Of course...squads change, players change, coaches change, the way of playing has changed but at the end of the day we are going to go and execute our gameplan in order to attain the three points.”
Asked also about whether he had concerns about his team’s sharpness in front of goal following their narrow wins over Nicaragua and Dominica 2-1 and 2-0 respectively, Jones kept the focus on getting full points.
“First things first. In playing the game of football you either play for three points or one point. We are playing to win games, we do not want to play for goal difference...The mindset of our team is to go out and win our games. Whether you win that game by one goal or by 19, at the end of the day once you have three points and won the game, that is all you need.”
Up to yesterday’s training session at the Manny Ramjohn Stadium, Jones did not have his full complement of players to work with, but he said: “Some players are due to come in tonight (Monday) and over the next couple days, so we will be at full strength by the time we are in Turks and Caicos and we continue to work.”
The T&T women are due to leave for the Turks and Caicos tomorrow.