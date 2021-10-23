“Unacceptable.”
That was how West Indies skipper Kieron Pollard labelled their humiliating performance with the bat in their opening match of the T20 World Cup in Dubai, yesterday.
The defending champions started their campaign with a “disappointing” batting display against beaten 2016 finalists England, and Pollard said they have only themselves to blame after being dismissed for just 55.
Pollard said the way many of the players got out was not something they would be proud of. However, he said the result does not mean big changes will necessarily follow.
Having been sent in to bat first at the Dubai International Stadium, the Windies were quickly reduced to 31 for four in the Powerplay before being hustled out off just 14.2 overs, with Adil Rashid grabbing a career-best four wickets for two runs from 2.2 overs.
Moeen Ali did the early damage with two for 17 off four overs.
England responded with 56 for four off 8.2 overs to seal a six-wicket victory.
“I guess it is plain to see. We didn’t bat well and being defending champions, it is disappointing to start the tournament like that. Having said that, it is something we just need to accept. We accept it and we take full responsibility for what transpired out there. In games like these, you try to bin it as quickly as possible and move on,” Pollard told the media after the game.
“It is not something that we would be proud of as a team, the way that we got out... If you get bowled out for 50-odd as an international team, it is unacceptable and we accept that,” he added.
Pollard said there were no demons in the pitch and that “it was a good batting track but not a great batting display”.
Veteran Chris Gayle, playing in his seventh T20 World Cup, was the only player to reach double figures, scoring a run-a-ball-13, while both openers Lendl Simmons and Evin Lewis perished while trying to clear the ropes.
Pollard was also caught in the deep, while Nicholas Pooran chased a wide ball and edged to the wicketkeeper.
West Indies chose to omit the Caribbean Premier League’s top batter Roston Chase, who also struck 56 in the final warm-up match against Afghanistan.
“For us, we just need to go back and look at our performances and the way we got out, and see if we can find a medium in terms of how we need to approach it. But I think for us, it is very important that a game like this, you sort of forget. If you try to dig too much into it, then you might be unearthing some things that you really don’t want to. So, for us, it’s pretty simple; accept and move on,” Pollard repeated.
He also noted that with the tournament just getting under way, now is not the time for second-guessing.
“You can look at all sorts (of things). Yes Roston (Chase) got an opportunity to be selected in the squad... we thought this was the best 11 to go out and try to win this game for us,” Pollard said. And he stressed: “Not because you have lost—we’ve been demolished in 8.2 overs and we made 50-odd—it means that there will be wholesale changes,” the West Indies skipper added.
Assessing where things went wrong, Pollard said: “I wouldn’t say we lost the game (in the first couple overs). We lost a few wickets early up, and we expected the guys just to bat a couple of overs and try to knock it around and see if they could set it up for the back end. But we kept losing wickets, hence the reason Bravo went up to break the trend of the right-handers and just knock it around or we could have sent one of our power-hitters to still try and hit the ball, but again, it didn’t work today and these things happen.
“If he had gone out there and built a partnership and we had gotten 150-odd or 160 off, then certain questions might not have been asked... We have a plan as to how we want to play this game and, as I said, it didn’t come off today,” Pollard said.
The WI skipper still took some hope from the debacle.
“We didn’t bat well but the positive is the intensity we had on the field for that 8.2 overs. Young Akeal Hosein got an opportunity and grasped it with both hands, (so) we will look at that and we move on,” Pollard said.
Left-arm spinner Hosein, who came into the main squad after Fabian Allen was ruled out due to ankle injury, took two brilliant return catches to finish with two for 24 off in his four overs.
And Pollard added: “Once we have life, we have an opportunity to do things better. A lot of different things are happening around where people don’t have an opportunity to put things right. As individuals we have an opportunity to (put things right), so we will take a couple of days and see how it goes in a couple of days’ time,” Pollard concluded.
The Windies tackle South Africa on Tuesday at the same venue from 6 a.m., while England will face Bangladesh on Wednesday in Abu Dhabi also from 6 a.m.
Meanwhile, in Group 1, Bangladesh take on Sri Lanka in Sharjah from 6 a.m. today, while India square off against Pakistan at the same venue from 10 a.m.