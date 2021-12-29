Former Port Vale winger Chris Birchall has joined City Of Stoke Football Club.
City Of Stoke FC is a small development club formed in 2019 and is based in Staffordshire with a youth, girls, women’s and men’s section. They ought not to be confused with Stoke City, formed in 1863, and which has competed in the English Premier League in the past.
Birchall joins the club in the role of a Director Of Football along with joining the senior men’s Management team.
Most recently, Birchall formed the Chris Birchall All Stars Academy which has already seen a great success and uptake in participation for children four to 11-year-olds.
Birchall hopes to help the young club continue its good work in helping the club push forward with its vision. He brings a wealth of experience and knowledge for the game over a 16-year professional career and will be a massive asset to the club.
Birchall came through the Port Vale youth system and went on to make 177 appearances for the Vale, before moving onto Championship side Coventry City then making the move across the pond in with LA Galaxy and Columbus Crew in the MLS. He also made 44 international appearances for Trinidad and Tobago and played in the 2006 World Cup.