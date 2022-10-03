CHLOE Fraser, Jordan Thong and Malik Gopaul were all in winners’ row in table tennis league matches, in France, recently.
The three Trinidad and Tobago players are on a ten-month training stint at the Hennebont Ping Center in north-western France. They represented the Hennebont club in league competition for the first time on the last weekend in September.
Fraser steered a trio of Hennebont women to a 10-0 victory over Fouesnant. The 13-year-old T&T player opened with an 11-4, 11-7, 11-7 triumph over Elaia Canevet. Fraser then teamed up with Liliana Alicja Guassardo for doubles success, the Hennebont pair outlasting Canevet and Chloe Paqueriaud-Maquin 12-14, 10-12, 11-8, 13-11, 14-12 in a thrilling contest.
Fraser whipped Pascaline Velut 11-1, 11-4, 11-3. And in her final match, Fraser dominated the clash of the Chloes, dismissing Paqueriaud-Maquin at 4, 3 and 4.
Fraser, who plays for Smalta Crusaders here in T&T, earned silver in a singles tournament in France in mid-September.
Like Fraser, Thong had four wins for a Hennebont team in league action. The Hennebont combination came away with an 11-3 victory over Ploemeur.
The Queen’s Park player bounced back from a game down to stop Jean-Luc Mouchette 9-11, 11-9, 11-6, 11-2. She then defeated Didier Labonne at 8, 7 and 3.
Thong and her doubles partner, Pascal Boutin got the better of Remy Roignant and Labonne 3-11, 11-5, 11-6, 4-11, 11-5. Thong closed off a very successful outing with a 14-12, 11-6, 11-8 defeat of Beatrice Bacon.
Gopaul won twice for a Hennebont team in their 10-4 triumph over Rennes.
The Smalta Crusaders player opened with a 12-10, 8-11, 11-9, 11-7 success against Jean-louis Warenghem. Gopaul’s second contest was a thriller, the rising T&T star losing 10-12, 12-10, 11-7, 3-11, 9-11 to Sebastien Naudin.
Gopaul and his doubles partner, Nicolas Duroy were edged out by Patrice Koch and Naudin 9-11, 12-14, 11-9, 12-10, 12-10. In yet another cliff-hanger, Gopaul battled from behind to beat Koch 5-11, 4-11, 15-13, 11-8, 12-10 to complete his day’s work on a high note.