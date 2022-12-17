French growth

Chloe Fraser, Jordan Thong and Malik Gopaul have made huge strides during the first four months of a ten-month training stint at the Hennebont Ping Center, in north-western France.
Fraser, Thong and Gopaul will all campaign in the National 2 division in the next round of the French Criterium Federal table tennis tournament series, in January. The three Trinidad and Tobago players will challenge for honours in the cadet (Under-15) category.
Earlier this month, Fraser just missed out on promotion to the top division, National 1. The Smalta Crusaders player finished fourth in the cadet girls event. The top three players earned the right to compete in National 1 in January.
At a virtual press conference last Tuesday, Hennebont Ping Center head coach Jerome Boyer said he was confident Fraser will progress to National 1.
“She has the level to go in National 1. It’s my first objective.
“For the training,” Boyer continued, “I am very happy because every day she works hard. In the group, she’s a driving force--focused and good motivation. I like every day to go to training with Chloe because she wants to learn.”
Head of CSR & International Development at Hennebont, Nicholas Petit concurred, heaping praises on 14-year-old Fraser.
“She’s aware about the luck she has to be here. It’s not the case for all the kids sometimes. She’s very well educated and very mature for her age. She’s like 18 or 20 in the head. It’s very pleasant to see her every day, and as Jerome said, she has a positive impact on the group. She’s not complaining.”
Boyer said Thong is now playing with a short pimple rubber on her forehand.
“We decided to change the rubber because she has natural good technique to play this type of short pimple.”
The change in equipment bore fruit for Thong in the Criterium Federal Regional 1 cadet girls event, in early December. The Queen’s Park player finished second to earn promotion to National 2.
“With this short pimple, she played better,” said Boyer. “The objective in National 2 is to stay at this level in January.”
Thong, 14, is enrolled at a school in France, and trains once per day. Fraser and Gopaul, on the other hand, attend online classes with Trinidadian tutors, and are therefore able to train twice per day.
“In September was difficult for Malik to train two times per day,” Boyer explained. “But now he’s not the same player...a big difference.”
Gopaul, who plays for Crusaders here in T&T, was golden in the Regional 1 cadet boys category at the December Criterium Federal tournament.
“Now he plays more with his body,” said Boyer. “His physical is better. He understands why he goes two times to training (each day). In the head of Malik now, he knows why he’s here...for training and progress. I think in January he can have a very good result. I think he can go to National 1.”
Petit said 14-year-old Gopaul is very gifted.
“Malik is one of the most talented players...he has an amazing touch. Neven Cegnar, a very famous expert from Europe, came and he was very impressed by the pure talent of Malik. He sees 1,000 players per year, but when he did the individual session with Malik, he came to me and said ‘Nicholas, amazing potential’. Malik has amazing potential, and is becoming better and better.”
Gopaul, Fraser and Thong are expected to represent T&T in the Under-15 age-group at the 2023 Caribbean Youth Championships, in Guyana, in March. They will challenge too for national team selection for the Caribbean Senior Championships, also scheduled for Guyana in March.
“The first objective January to June,” said Boyer, “is to be ready for this competition in March.”
Success at the regional level is important to the T&T trio. The long-term goal, however, is becoming world class.
“It’s a long process,” Petit explained. “It’s two, three, four years. And this age — 13, 14, 15 — are the most crucial years in terms of athlete development. At this age, the kids improve very, very, very fast.
“If you want these kids to reach the international level,” the Hennebont administrator continued, “we cannot, in one year...it’s a process of at least two or three years. We recommend that they stay (at the Hennebont academy) at least two or three seasons. If they keep training like this, they have a bright future.”