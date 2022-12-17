French growth

FORMER PRESIDENT of the Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board (TTCB) Deryck Murray said he would only serve in an interim capacity as CWI president, once the conditions were right and specific.

Murray was speaking on the Mason and Guest programme earlier this week. Replying to a question from the host, cricket commentator Andrew Mason, about whether he would serve at the helm, given current president Ricky Skerritt is not expected to go beyond his current second term.