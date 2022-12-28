Trinidad and Tobago footballer Levi Garcia continued his good season form with another goal for Greek club AEK Athens on December 21.
Garcia’s goal came between two scoring strikes from Dutch teammate Tom Van Weert as Athens whipped PAS Lamia 1964 by a 3-0 margin.
AEK led 1-0 from Van Weert’s 67th minute strike before Garia doubled their advantage with a second in the 88th minute. Van Weert completed a brace a third item four minutes into added-on time.
Racing towards the opponent’s goal, Garcia outmuscled a defender, and went around the PAS Lamia goalkeeper, before scoring with his right foot. It was Garcia’s eighth goal in 14 league appearances this season.